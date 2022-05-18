American Legion Baseball is being played in Saratoga this summer for the first time. In past years, local players had to go to Rawlins to play.
To play in Saratoga, the long-existing Little League baseball facilities at Wood Field had to be upgraded.
Legion baseball requires a larger infield than Little League does, so some grass was removed from the edge of the outfield to enlarge it.
The south field can be used by any age group when not used by the Legion team. The bases are moved in closer for Little League players.
ALB C Division baseball is for teens ages 13-15, and there are 13 players on this inaugural squad. The coaches are Casey Jones and Chris Williams. The team is sponsored by Saratoga’s American Legion Post 54.
This Saratoga team plays in the Southeast Conference against teams from Cheyenne, Casper, Laramie, Wheatland and Torrington. Most game days will include are doubleheaders, Jones said. That means they play each other twice each time they meet.
The three-month season has already begun, and players practice twice a week and have games somewhere each week in May and several times in June with the last game of the season July 9 in Casper, followed by the division playoffs.
Little League
There will be lots of baseball for youth in the Platte Valley this year. In addition to the ABL games, Little League also returns with gusto again this year.
There will be roughly 100 kids playing this year, said league President Ben Spalding. The Platte Valley Little League began in summer 2019 and includes Saratoga, Ryan Park and Encampment.
The kids are divided by age into 12 teams.
Opening day for Platte Valley Little League is June 21. Practice and games are played after 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with no games on Fridays.
Rawlins and Laramie are the only towns listed on the Saturday game schedule.
This program uses both the Wood ballfields as well as the field at Saratoga Elementary School. Encampment also provides a baseball field for league use.
League uniforms were donated, and Koyoty Sports has donated cleats and cups to all players in the league this year.