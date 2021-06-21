United States’ Diana Taurasi celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the gold medal basketball game against Spain at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Sue Bird and Taurasi will try and become the first five-time Olympic gold medalists in basketball as they lead the U.S women’s team at the Tokyo Games. The duo was selected for their fifth Olympics on Monday, June 21, joining Teresa Edwards as the only basketball players in U.S. history to play in five.