Each week, University of Wyoming beat writer Josh Criswell will offer his take on the current status of each Mountain West basketball team. Here are this week’s power rankings:
1. Boise State
(Last week: 4)
For all the hype surrounding Colorado State and San Diego State earlier this season, it’s Boise State that’s the last undefeated team in MW play. The Broncos handed SDSU and Wyoming their first conference losses of the year in the past week, extending their winning streak to 13 games. They’re up to 41st in KenPom’s rankings and rank ninth in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency.
2. San Diego State
(Last week: 1)
The Aztecs drop from the top spot after suffering their first loss of the season, but their NCAA Tournament résumé is still as strong as any team in the MW. They bounced back from a 42-37 loss to Boise State with an 80-55 beatdown of a UNLV team that’s looked impressive at times this season, and are still the highest-ranked team in the conference, according to KenPom’s ratings. Due to a late tipoff, Wednesday night’s game at Utah State is not reflected in these rankings.
3. Colorado State
(Last week: 3)
Colorado State has hardly looked invincible during MW play, after appearing unstoppable at times throughout its nonconference slate. The Rams have blowout wins over Air Force and San Jose State, but have struggled against more formidable competition. They were routed by 30 by SDSU on Jan. 8, and have been given scares by Utah State, New Mexico and Nevada since.
4. Wyoming
(Last week: 2)
The Cowboys fell two spots to No. 4 after suffering their first conference loss of the season, but the gap between the top teams in the MW remains tight. SDSU, CSU and UW all only have one loss, with conference winning percentages of 75% or better. The Cowboys erased an 11-point second-half deficit against Boise State on Tuesday night, but ultimately couldn’t hang on in a 65-62 loss. It’s hard to imagine injured sophomore guard and defensive stopper Xavier DuSell wouldn’t have made a difference in a one-score game.
5. Fresno State
(Last week: 5)
Fresno State missed out on a chance to entrench itself among the MW’s top-tier with a four-point loss at Nevada over the weekend, but the Bulldogs still remain very much in the hunt. They rebounded to beat a pesky New Mexico team Tuesday, holding the No. 3 offense in the conference to 16.8 points below its season average. A massive opportunity awaits them Friday night, with MW-leader Boise State coming to town.
6. Utah State
(Last week: 6)
Few teams that are ninth in their conference have been as dangerous as the Aggies this season. Utah State’s five MW losses have been by an average of 3.8 points to Air Force, CSU, UW, Fresno State and Boise State, who are a combined 24-8 in league play. Regardless, the Aggies are well out of the conference title picture at 1-5.
7. Nevada
(Last week: 9)
The Wolf Pack have fallen well short of their expectations this season, but they’ve defeated Fresno State and played CSU close in the past week. Unfortunately, their issues closing out games were on full display against the Rams. After pulling ahead by 10 in the final minute of the first half, Nevada was outscored 53-32 the rest of the way.
8. Air Force
(Last week: 8)
The presumed bottom-dweller of the conference before the season, Air Force climbed to seventh place with a 10-point win at San Jose State on Tuesday. The Falcons weren’t a threat in a 73-53 loss to CSU last Saturday, but they’ve been rather competitive against the top teams in the league aside from this. They played the Rams and Boise State to within single digits earlier this month, with another tough test coming up Friday afternoon against UW.
9. UNLV
(Last week: 7)
While it’s difficult to look too much into a loss to SDSU, even one by 25 points, the fact remains UNLV has struggled against quality MW competition. Aside from wins over 10th place San Jose State, the Rebels are 1-4 in league play.
10. New Mexico
(Last week: 10)
Few teams that are 0-7 in conference play are as talented as the Lobos, who have lost all but one of their MW games by single digits. Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House — sons of former NBA players Jamal Mashburn and Eddie House — have been lethal as a backcourt duo, averaging 34 points per game. The problem for the Lobos is their defense and post presence has been minimal to nonexistent throughout most of conference play.
11. San Jose State
(Last week: 11)
Five of the Spartans’ six MW losses have been by double digits, including three defeats by 20 or more points. Something will have to give Friday, as SJSU heads to New Mexico for a battle of winless conference opponents.