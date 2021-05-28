Paul Newberry is a sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at pnewberry@ap.org or at https://twitter.com/pnewberry196 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

Paul Newberry is a sports columnist for The Associated Press. Write to him at pnewberry@ap.org or at https://twitter.com/pnewberry196 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry