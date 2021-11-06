LARAMIE — When University of Wyoming coach Craig Bohl arrived in Laramie following the 2013 season, he thought he had an idea of the gravity surrounding the Cowboys’ annual showdown with Colorado State.
He was mistaken.
Fast forward a little less than eight years later, however, and Bohl has a firm grasp on what the Border War means — not just to those within the program, but for the entire state of Wyoming, as well.
“I came in thinking I understood the gravity of the game and how much it meant to our former players, and I didn’t,” Bohl said. “I didn’t really understand all the memories all these former players have, and our alums and the people in our state.
“This is really important to the fabric of Wyoming. I can remember the first game we went down to Fort Collins, and it was an eye-opener for me. I quickly learned how important this game is and what it means.”
Senior defensive end Garrett Crall, an Ohio native, had a similar introduction to the rivalry.
Crall had heard about the Border War prior to joining the Pokes in 2016. However, growing up in the backyard of the famed Michigan-Ohio State rivalry, it was far from being on his radar.
With several veterans on the team from Wyoming and Colorado, it didn’t take long to grasp the importance of the game.
“It was hard to understand,” Crall said. “I’d heard about it, but I’m not from this part of the country, so I hadn’t paid too much attention. I’d focused mostly on the Big Ten rivalries, or even the SEC. I didn’t pay much attention to the Big 12, Pac-12 and Mountain West, so when I came out here, people were telling me about CSU and what it means.
“I was trying to get a good in-depth look, and, honestly, it was pretty easy with guys that were really passionate about this game. Really, all it took was for them to tell me, and I was like, ‘OK, this is really serious, and it means a lot.’”
Crall’s first taste of the Border War came in 2016.
As a redshirt, Crall didn’t play in the game that year. However, he did drive down to Fort Collins, Colorado, and experienced the game from the sidelines.
Wyoming routed the Rams 38-17 to snap a three-year drought and spark a four-game winning streak of its own in the series. The passion he witnessed — from the hard hits and explosive plays to grabbing the Bronze Boot and celebrating with the fans after the win — was palpable.
“I remember standing on the sideline and just seeing Brian Hill and that offensive line just get after the guys up front and pound the rock, and I remember Chase Appleby getting a pick and returning it like 45-50 yards for a touchdown,” Crall said. “I remember that, and I just remember the passion going into that week.”
Senior cornerback Azizi Hearn made his Border War debut in 2019 — the final of four straight wins over CSU, and also the last time the Pokes have hoisted the Bronze Boot.
The Friday night bout featured freezing fog and 7-degree temperatures, but the Southern California native said the excitement at War Memorial Stadium almost made him forget about the frigid weather.
“We were at home, and the environment was lovely,” Hearn said. “The fans showed up for us and they were loud. It was cold out there, but you didn’t even realize it because the energy was so intense. It was a good day because we got a W that day, and I’m hoping we can get another one this year.”
Sophomore defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole, who redshirted in 2019, didn’t play in the Border War until last year. However, he was no stranger to the magnitude of the game.
Hailing from Casper, Bertagnole is well-aware of how important the rivalry is to his home state. And after a 34-24 letdown last year, he’s determined to give the fans in Laramie something to cheer about Saturday.
“Last year was my first one I played in, and I still have a nasty taste in my mouth from losing that game,” Bertagnole said. “This game means a whole lot to me, but it also means a whole lot to all of Wyoming. Going into this game, I’m definitely going to go in hot, ready to tear some stuff up — and I’m sure the rest of the team is going to do the same thing.”