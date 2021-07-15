Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... South central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming... * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 422 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ranchettes, or 7 miles northeast of Cheyenne, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Cheyenne, Hillsdale and Ranchettes. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 367 and 381. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...<50MPH