Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Converse County Lower Elevations, Niobrara County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, East Platte County, Goshen County, South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong crosswinds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&