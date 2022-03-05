The Rawlins High School wrestling team wrapped up its season in Casper at the WHSAA 3A State Wrestling Champions last weekend with an eighth-place team finish at the Ford Wyoming Center. The team was coming off a successful regional tournament and expectations were high for a strong finish for the Outlaws.
It was senior Blayne Coleman who had the best individual performance for RHS and was the Outlaws’ only finalist in the Class 3A championships.
He started his tournament with a pin over Sam Gregory of Lyman in the third period of the match. Following that, it was another pin for Coleman, this time of Dustin Larsen of Pinedale in 3:28. That win advanced him to the semifinals.
Coleman proved again why he was one of the favorites to make a run at a state title when he pinned Douglas’ Luke Ewing in the semifinals. He took Ewing down in the first period and the Bearcat escaped to make the score 2-1 heading into the second. With his choice of position, Coleman chose bottom, where he quickly reversed Ewing to his back and pinned him 55 seconds into the period.
The win over Ewing put Coleman in the finals and secured his all-state status. He would face a familiar foe in Green River’s Tommy Dalton.
Coleman’s run came to an end in the second period of the match when Dalton was able to put him on his back and secure a pin before the Outlaw could find a way to stay in the match.
Coleman is a four-time varsity letter winner, a four-time state qualifier and two-time state place winner for the Outlaws and will go down as one of the most dominant lightweight wrestlers in the program’s history.
For head coach Nate Lee, Coleman embodies what it means to be an Outlaw wrestler.
“Blayne has meant a lot to wrestling in Rawlins as a whole,” he said. “I have had the privilege of coaching him since sixth grade and he brings a competitive edge to the practice room and to competitions that are unmatched.
“His intensity in the room is going to be missed. He wrestled really well for us this weekend, but that’s nothing new. He always gave 100%.”
Parker places third
It was another senior, Garrett Parker at 220 pounds, who made a serious run at a state title for RHS in Casper last weekend. Like Coleman, he earned a spot in the semifinals. He started his tournament with a pin of Star Valley’s Joseph Warren in the third period. Following that, he beat Riverton’s Ryan Watson with a 5-0 decision.
Parker then met Mountain View’s Carson Tims in the semifinals. The match remained close through the second period. The only point scored was an escape from Tims. Parker chose the bottom position to start the third and earned an escape to tie the score at 1. However, Tims was able to get a takedown and put Parker on his back, ultimately pinning him at the 5:36 mark in the match.
Losing in the semifinals meant Parker was guaranteed a spot on the podium. However, he would need to wrestle another couple matches to determine where he’d end up.
In his first bout on the consolation side of the bracket, he pinned Deylin Miller of Green River in 4:26. That win meant he would wrestle for third place. He matched up against Riverton’s Watson again, this time beating him 5-3 to take third place in his final tournament as an Outlaw
“Garrett Parker defines what it means to be a student-athlete,” Lee said. “Garrett has always excelled in the classroom and he also brings a certain intensity to the room. He didn’t win the tournament, but everyone he wrestled took a beating and that’s just always what Garrett brought to the table, win or lose.”
Third place for Covolo
At 126 pounds, sophomore Zachary Covolo also made it to the semifinals. However, he lost a bout as close as it could be, 3-1 in tiebreakers, against Jake Hammer from Pinedale. The match was deadlocked at 1 after seven minutes of wrestling. Hammer was able to expose Covolo’s back for two seconds at the end of the second tie-breaker to win 3-1.
Covolo bounced back and did the best he could by winning third place. He beat Conner Todd of Green River 8-1 in his final match of the tournament to end his season on a high note.
More place winners for RHS
A couple of underclassmen rounded out the Outlaws place winners at the state tournament.
Freshman Brayden Torstenbo won his first-round match but lost in the quarterfinals to Garrett Haley of Pinedale 4-2 in sudden victory. He would rally to wrestle for third place but was beaten by Haley again, this time 2-1, to place fourth in the 120-pound bracket.
At 152 pounds, sophomore Ezra Archuleta had an excellent tournament, finishing fourth overall. He lost in the second round and had to wrestle back and win a blood round match Saturday morning to make the podium. In the blood round, a wrestler has to win to place, whereas a loss puts the wrestler out of a medal.
Archuleta matched up against Newcastle/Upton’s Aiden Coberly. The last time they wrestled was at the regional tournament where Coberly beat Archuleta. The Outlaw found himself down 6-0 heading into the end of the second period, but showed an extreme amount of heart and unwillingness to give up.
He scored a takedown and put Coberly on his back. His pace also drew a set of stalling calls that tacked on an additional point to put him up 7-6. He was able to ride out Coberly and win by the same score to earn his spot on the podium.
He then matched up against Star Valley’s Chase Housley and beat him 13-4 to earn a spot in the consolation finals, where he lost to Jackson Wood of Cody 8-3 to finish in fourth place in his bracket.
“It was the highlight of the state tournament for me to see Ezra on the podium,” Lee said. “The best part of coaching is seeing a boy turn into a young man. Ezra has certainly turned the corner in regard to his work ethic and his mental fortitude. It was exciting to see him overcome a deficit and stick to his game plan.”
An early setback
The Outlaws team and coaching staff was hit with a gut punch early on in the tournament when 170-pound junior Josh Smith suffered a tournament-ending shoulder injury in the first round.
Just over a minute into the first period, Smith’s shoulder was knocked out of tis socket and the training staff was unable to get it back in place before his two minutes of injury time ran out. He was forced to withdraw from the tournament and unable to wrestle for the state title he was in serious contention for.
Smith will likely require surgery and will be back in the hunt for a state title in his senior season next year.
“Seeing Josh get hurt was probably the biggest challenge of the state tournament for both the coaches and the athletes,” Lee said. “It was difficult to see because he was destined to make a run at the state title and had never lost to either of the finalists.
“It hurt us coaches to watch because he is the hardest worker on the team and never cut corners in his training. The big takeaway from this is that life is full of challenges and it is about how you bounce back from these setbacks that define your character. I have no doubt Josh will come back better from this.”
The Outlaws had five state placers at the close of the tournament, more than they have had the last seven years. Three of those state placers will be returning next year. Additionally, the team scored more points than it has in the last decade, finally breaking the 100-point mark with 103.
With Smith unable to score any points, it was a definite blow to the team’s chances of placing in the top five, which was a realistic goal of Lee’s.
Lee and his staff were expecting a better team performance, but know there is still plenty to build from in coming years.
“I was definitely upset after our first day at the state tournament, but I had to remind myself that we were losing out on 20-30 points from Smith’s injury,” Lee said. “Unfortunately, the state tournament is not the truest test of quality, but is much more about quantity. The teams with the most wrestlers almost always place the highest.
‘That said, I am proud of what our wrestlers were able to do this year. It was nice to have two Ron Thon finalists, we finished in the top 3 at regionals and had more state placers than the previous year. We definitely did not meet our potential at state, and I am hoping the guys use this disappointment to push themselves to the next level with summer camps and weightlifting throughout the summer.”