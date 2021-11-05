Kevin Lytle, who covers Colorado State for the Coloradoan, weighs in on what Wyoming can expect against the Rams this weekend.
From an outsider’s perspective, it seems like Colorado State has been on as much of a roller coaster as any team in the country this year.
What are your thoughts on where the Rams stand at this point in the season?
Roller coaster is the best description for it. It started really badly, getting whipped by South Dakota State ... and then the really bad one was a home loss to Vanderbilt. You’re thinking, ‘Oh man, this season could spiral out of control,’ then all of a sudden they go and whip Toledo – who could’ve beat Notre Dame the week before on the road. CSU then had Iowa down in the second half, so it’s been really weird.
That kind of is an encapsulation of this team. In pockets, they do things really well. But in the other pockets, they’ll make some mistakes and do things poorly, which has led to some losses. It’s a very up-and-down team that can be very good at times, but can also be a little ugly at times.
Looking back to where Wyoming has struggled at times this season, it seems to come against quarterbacks that can the run the football – and CSU definitely has one of those in Todd Centeio.
What’s the thing that makes him so dangerous?
Todd is a guy that’s made huge growth. Fans weren’t sold on him last year. He started the first game and really struggled, and he was in and out the next three games. Frankly, he did not look very good. He’s made huge strides. He’s in the 60s in completion percentage, which was the big knock (last year). He’s a very steady kind of guy, so he’s good on the short and intermediate routes. They’ve still struggled to get big plays. They think it’s in them, but they haven’t done it consistently.
You mentioned his legs. They don’t do a lot of designed runs for him, but he has really good field vision as a runner. He’s happy to escape the pocket and throws pretty well on the run. Boise State really struggled with that last week, especially in the first half. On CSU’s touchdown drive, there was a third-and-long, and they just lost containment, and he had what I think was a 19-yard run. It’s definitely going to be a key to keep him in the pocket, because the amount of times he’s extended drives when a play has broken down is significant.
I’m sure having one of the best tight ends in the country to throw to hasn’t hurt that development. Trey McBride has been outstanding, and I think we’ll be seeing him playing on Sundays.
Do you agree with that assessment?
Absolutely. He was just named a Mackey Award semifinalist for best tight end in the country, and he has a pretty good chance to be in that mix. Statistically, he’s probably the best tight end. He’s just a security blanket, and that guy that will make tough, contested catches. He made one of the best catches I’ve seen last week on a play that was called back for a holding penalty. He’s a guy that can do a lot, and he’s also a really capable and willing blocker. He enjoys that side of the game, and he plays with an edge.
Going over to the other side of the ball, something that stood out to me last week about Wyoming – and really for the first time since the Cowboys blew out Ball State in mid-September – is that the offensive line exerted its dominance.
Colorado State poses a much stiffer challenge in terms of the front seven, though. What’s the biggest thing the Cowboys need to account for with that group?
It’s going to be interesting, because, in a way, it’s strength on strength. Obviously, Wyoming will want to run it, and CSU has been very good against that. They have some really talented guys. Scott Patchan is probably another guy that will play on Sundays. (Then with) Manny Jones and Devin Phillips, they have some pretty good defensive linemen.
They have very good depth, and they’re an attacking unit. They’re really aggressive as a front seven, and they’ve been very effective at that. I’m really fascinated to see how that goes, because whoever wins that battle, I think, is a good starting point on who is going to win that game.
What’s your prediction for the 2021 installment of the Border War?
It’s always tough to pick this one. There have been times when CSU is down and goes and beats a pretty good Wyoming team, and vice versa. I think CSU will win. I don’t feel supremely confident in that, but if I had to pick a score, I’d guess it would probably be pretty low-scoring ... like 20-13.