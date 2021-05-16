KEARNEY, Neb. — A select group of Wyoming track and field student-athletes traveled to the Loper Twilight on Sunday afternoon to compete in the meet hosted by The University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The athletes who were unable to attend the 2021 Mountain West outdoor championships due to COVID-19 safety protocols were Mikey DeRock, Shayla Howell, Giulia Lodi, Sadie McMullen and Nathan Reid.
Lodi kicked things off for the Cowgirls throwing in the javelin finishing fourth in the event with her best mark of 128 feet and 1 inch. Howell and McMullen were up next in the long jump. The pair of Cowgirl jumpers went two-four in the event with Howell taking silver with her jump of 19-6.25, and McMullen in fourth at 19-3.5.
DeRock and Reid both had two events on their Sunday slate going in the discus and the shot put. DeRock went 169-2 to set a personal best and take third in discuss. Reid finished up in 10th place with his mark of 149-11. In the final event of the day for the Cowboys, DeRock and Reid finished No. 9 and No. 10 with marks of 48-11 and 48-8, respectively.
