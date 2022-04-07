The University of Wyoming and Connecticut announced Wednesday that the two schools have agreed to a two-game, home-and-home football series.
The first game will be played in Laramie on Aug. 29, 2026, with the second set to take place in East Hartford, Connecticut on Sept. 15, 2029.
Wyoming and UConn played each other in football for the first time last season, with the Cowboys coming away with a 24-22 road victory over the Huskies. UConn is currently one of only seven Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) teams that are not aligned with a football conference and play as an independent.
Wyoming’s 2026 non-conference schedule will now feature three non-conference home games: Aug. 29 against UConn, Sept. 5 against North Texas and Sept. 12 against Northern Colorado. The Pokes’ lone non-conference road game in 2026 is scheduled at Central Michigan on Sept. 19.
In 2029, the Cowboys’ game at UConn will follow Wyoming’s home opener against the University of California. UW’s other scheduled non-conference game in 2029 is on the road at UTEP.
Patrick Azevedo ties for 23rd at Wyoming Cowboy ClassicWyoming redshirt freshman Patrick Azevedo tied for 23rd in a field of 128 individuals, while the Cowboys tied for 14th out of 25 teams as the 2022 Wyoming Cowboy Classic wrapped up Tuesday in Chandler, Arizona.
Azevedo improved in each of his three rounds of the tournament, opening with an even-par round of 72 on Monday, followed by rounds of 71 (-1) and 70 (-2) for a 54-hole total of 213 (-3). Redshirt sophomore Jimmy Dales posted the lowest round of the week for the Pokes when he fired a final round 66 (-6) on Tuesday to move into a tie for 58th at 218 (+2).
Finishing one stroke back of Dales was junior Tyler Severin, who recorded a three-round total of 219 (+3) to tie for 65th. Severin also improved every round of the tournament, shooting rounds of 74 (+2), 73 (+1) and 72 (even). Senior Bryce Waters and junior Kirby Coe-Kirkham tied for 75th at 220 (+4).
Three Cowboys also played as individuals in the tournament.
Freshman Cade McLaughlin finished with the second-lowest total for the Cowboys, posting an even-par total of 216 to tie for 40th. Fellow freshman Jaren Calkins tied Dales for 58th place with a 218 (+2), while junior Jared Edeen placed 127th with a score of 235 (+19).
“I feel like as a team we had some ebbs and flows this week,” UW coach Joe Jensen said. “I’m proud of the way Patty (Patrick Azevedo) and Jimmy (Dales) played. Jimmy didn’t feel well for much of the week, but he really played well in the final round. Tyler (Severin) also had a nice tournament. Bryce (Waters) and Kirby (Coe-Kirkham) had tough finishes, but with that being said they had both been playing well but just had a tough couple holes on the final nine.
“The teams in this tournament were good teams, who we had competed well against this season, but a few of them went on runs. We weren’t our sharpest, and didn’t finish the way we wanted to but we still finished under par at four under. The guys’ attitudes are good. We’ll learn from this and get ready for the BYU tournament in a couple weeks.”
The Cowboy Classic team champion was San Diego State, which defended its team title from 2021. The Aztecs won by 13 strokes over second place Long Beach State, breaking their own tournament record with a score of 825 (-39).
The individual champion was Isaac Rodea of Long Beach State, who fired a 203 (-13) total for 54 holes. Rodea fell just one stroke shy of the individual tournament record of 202 (-14), set in 2021 by Barclay Brown of Stanford. Rodea won this year’s Cowboy Classic by one stroke over Steve Sugimoto and Zihao Jin of San Diego State and Connor Jones of Colorado State, who all tied for second at 204 (-12).
Next up for the Cowboys is the PING Cougar Classic on April 22 and 23 in Provo, Utah. The tournament will be hosted by BYU at Riverside Country Club.
Cowgirls finish 17th at Wyoming Cowgirl Classic
The UW women’s golf team concluded play at the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic on Tuesday, finishing 17th out of 22 teams in the event at AK-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Maricopa, Arizona.
Freshman Kyla Wilde led the way for the Cowgirls, posting a final round of 78 (+6) to finish tied for 34th at 224 (+8). Morgan Ryan was the team’s second-highest finisher, shooting even-par on the final day to tie for 50th at 229 (+13).
Samantha Hui wrapped up the tournament with a three-round score of 238 (+22), finishing tied for 88th. Meghan Vogt and Jessica Zapf rounded out the Cowgirls’ lineup, finishing tied for 92nd and 100th, respectively.
Cristiana Caisca was the leading individual competitor for the Cowgirls, recording a three-round total of 229 (+13) to tie for 50th and set a new season-best. Also playing as individuals were Michelle Nguyen and Rachel Stoinski, who finished 96th and tied for 97th, respectively.
The Cowgirls shot a 927 (+63) as a team for the tournament, seven strokes ahead of 18th place Eastern Washington and four strokes back of 16th place CSU-Fullerton. Santa Clara took home the team title with a three-round score of 880 (+16), finishing three strokes ahead of second-place Long Beach State.
UW will return to action April 11-12 in University Place, Washington for the Chambers Bay Invitational.
Wyoming joins Jasmyne Cooper in fight against cancer
The University of Wyoming has partnered with track and field student-athlete Jasmyne Cooper to raise funds for her fight against cancer.
Cooper, who was recently diagnosed, is currently at home with her family in Oklahoma as she receives treatment. More information on how to contribute can be found at her GoFundMe page: https://gofund.me/e90f2989.
“On behalf of Jasmyne, her family, her friends and the entire Wyoming Athletics community, we humbly ask you to support her as she begins her fight,” a UW spokesperson said in a news release.