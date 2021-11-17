BOISE, Idaho — The University of Wyoming’s Nov. 6 Border War win injected hope into a season that had gone off the rails following the program’s best start this century.
War Memorial Stadium emptied out onto the field to celebrate the return of the Bronze Boot to Laramie, while sophomore quarterback Levi Williams described the postgame scene after a convincing win over Colorado State as “a big party.” Senior linebacker Chad Muma noted that the Cowboys might’ve even got UW coach Craig Bohl to dance in the locker room.
These moments of jubilation, however, were a distant memory by the time the Pokes left Albertsons Stadium late Friday night.
Passion and focus weren’t issues in a 23-13 loss to Boise State, but execution certainly were.
UW had a chance to tie or take the lead on its first eight possessions and didn’t capitalize, as costly penalties mounted, and the defense allowed the Mountain West’s 10th-ranked rushing attack to erupt for nearly 50 yards more than its season average.
“This one was tough ... We put a lot of emotion into this one, and we knew coming in that we were going to need to play well,” Bohl said. “We didn’t play near as well as we needed to. We’ll look at the tape, make some corrections and get our chins up and get ourselves ready to play the (Utah State) Aggies.”
Added sophomore linebacker Easton Gibbs: “We’re playing to win and trying to do our best to win, and it’s frustrating when we fall just short. We’re going out there every week working hard, and we have to get back to it next week.”
Now, a 2021 campaign that started with conference title aspirations will require at least one more win to have any shot at ending with a bowl game. The Cowboys only have two chances remaining, the first coming next Saturday on the road against Mountain Division leader Utah State.
“Nobody is ever happy after a loss,” redshirt freshman safety Isaac White said. “We just have to come back, regroup on Monday and get ready for the next one. All we can do now is focus on the next game and win out.”
Hopes punted away
Even after Boise State stretched its lead to 13 during the fourth quarter, the Cowboys still had a chance to climb back into the contest. That opportunity evaporated, though, when UW elected to punt from its 40-yard line with just over 7 minutes remaining.
The Pokes hoped they could pin the Broncos back and get a quick defensive stop. Boise State had other plans, rattling off a 12-play, 62-yard scoring drive that resulted in a field goal and took more than 6 minutes off the clock. UW got the ball back with 59 seconds left, and although sophomore receiver Isaiah Neyor broke away for a 74-yard touchdown reception on the drive, it was too little, too late.
“I don’t want to say you’re rolling the dice, but I felt like, at that time, they would probably change their MO, and we could gang up on the run,” Bohl said of the decision to punt. “They were able to get a couple first downs, and during that time, they threw the ball and completed some passes.
“Hindsight is 20/20, but I felt like we could come up with a three-and-out. We had timeouts, and we knew we were going to need to score a couple times, and I thought that was our best chance.”
Momentum shift
UW appeared to turn the tide in its favor during the second quarter, racking up 85 yards and tying the game on a touchdown run by junior running back Titus Swen. The Cowboys even had the ball with a chance to pull ahead, as they took possession with 2:47 left in the half and the game tied 7-7.
In a recurring theme, however, UW couldn’t take advantage of the opportunity, while Boise State did.
The Pokes handed the ball off three consecutive times, displaying little urgency in terms of tacking on points before the break, and Swen’s third-down attempt came up just short of the first down marker by the narrowest of margins.
The Broncos, meanwhile, got the ball back with 52 seconds left in the half, drove 62 yards in seven plays and connected on a 43-yard field goal to pull ahead as the clock expired.
Boise State led the rest of the way.
“They reviewed the play,” Bohl said of Swen’s third-down run. “I thought he got it ... and that had an impact with the time and position on the field. The field goal changed some aspects of the game, but it was still going to be a one-possession game at that time.”
Costly mistakes
UW was called for eight penalties, nearly all of which seemed to either doom a potential scoring drive or lead to points for the Broncos.
The Cowboys were called for false starts on their first three possessions, which culminated in 25 yards and three punts. They also had a first-quarter offsides penalty on a field goal attempt that kept a drive alive and resulted in a touchdown.
Perhaps most costly, however, was a holding call in the fourth quarter during a 21-yard run by senior running back Xazavian Valladay that turned a first-and-10 from the Boise State 30-yard line into a first-and-14 from inside UW territory.
Boise State defensive end Demitri Washington returned an interception to the Cowboys’ 12 yard line on the very next play, zapping momentum from the Pokes’ comeback bid.
“We just can’t shoot ourselves in the foot,” Williams said. “We have all these drives that are getting started and getting rolling, and we get the first first down. Then a big play ... and it gets called back for something.
“It’s just inexcusable. We just need to play cleaner, and I believe that we will.”
Filling in
White — who stepped into a starting role with Esaias Gandy dealing with an injury — was a bright spot for the Cowboys during the defeat.
He finished with five tackles, including three solo stops and a quarterback hurry. He also had a head-turning pass breakup, during which he prevented a potential 42-yard touchdown catch by Boise State standout receiver Khalil Shakir with a perfectly timed hit at the goal line that jarred the ball loose.
“He’s somebody we tried to prepare for this week,” White said. “We really wanted to limit their explosive plays. For me, I just go back to my preparation all throughout the week. I watched a lot of film on him, and I was glad I was able to make a couple plays.”
Mr. 3,000
Valladay was held to 37 rushing yards on nine carries Friday, but that was enough to reach yet another career milestone.
One week removed from moving into the No. 2 spot on UW’s all-time rushing list, the veteran back became just the second Cowboys rusher to reach the 3,000-yard mark on the ground. Valladay sits at 3,008 career rushing yards heading into the final two games of the season.