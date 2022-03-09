LAS VEGAS – With the University of Wyoming in danger of dropping its fifth game out of seven to close the regular season, coach Jeff Linder provided his team with a reminder of just how far they’ve come this year.
“I told our guys, ESPN's 30 for 30 (documentaries), what do they always start with?” Linder said prior to last Saturday’s regular-season finale against Fresno State. “What if I told you.”
Back in November, few outside the Cowboys’ locker room would’ve predicted a team picked to finish tied for eighth in the Mountain West would post a double-digit win turnaround en route to its best conference record in two decades. But after taking down Fresno State in overtime over the weekend, that’s exactly where UW stands.
At 24-7 overall, the Pokes are on the cusp of their first NCAA Tournament bid in seven years. They’ll look to secure that invitation this week with a strong run at the MW tournament, starting this afternoon against UNLV at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.
“As I mentioned on the media call (last week), what if I told you,” Linder said. “A lot of people back in the spring and summertime thought we lost guys and would take a step back, not really realizing what the true character, true heart and true talent of this team was. We were picked to finish eighth or ninth in the league, but those guys in the locker room knew different.
“For them to do what they've done this year, to go out and prove people wrong and just battle ... our guys really dug deep.”
While it was far from their most dominant showing of the season, the Cowboys feel like momentum is on their side after an all-around team effort spurred a 68-64 win over the Bulldogs.
Sophomore guard Xavier DuSell drove the offense early, scoring 17 of his 19 points in the first half, with various Pokes making contributions down the stretch. Sophomore forward Jeremiah Oden finished with 14 points, putting UW ahead for good on a 3-pointer in overtime and energizing the crowd with a dunk over first team all-conference big man Orlando Robinson.
Hunter Thompson also saw extended playing time after sophomore forward Graham Ike fouled out with 16 points and eight rebounds. The senior proceeded to hold Robinson to five points in overtime, while taking a last-minute charge that helped seal the win.
“There was a sense of having it on the line and (having) some pressure, but everyone stepped up,” said senior guard Hunter Maldonado, who scored all 10 of his points in overtime and the final two minutes of regulation. “We got big plays from (DuSell), big plays from (Oden), big plays from Drake (Jeffries) and Hunter Thompson. Everyone did their part and then some. For us, it just showed who we are as a team and what we've got.”
Added DuSell: “We definitely needed to get some momentum going into Vegas, and I think we got that. We found a little bit of our mojo back, and everybody just stepped up and played their role to the best of their ability.”
Today will present a familiar opponent for the Cowboys, who lost to the Rebels 64-57 last week in Las Vegas in their only meeting of the regular season.
UW did a solid job of slowing down MW leading scorer Bryce Hamilton, who scored just 15 points on 3 of 15 shooting. However, Royce Hamm Jr. stepped up for UNLV, knocking down three 3-pointers and finishing with 17 points, while Justin Webster added 11 points off the bench.
The Pokes struggled immensely on the offensive end in this game, recording a season-low 0.86 points per possession. Linder was pleased with his team’s shot selection, though, and hopes having a few days off will help them be better prepared this time around.
“We played San Diego State on Monday and had played Nevada on Saturday (before the last game against UNLV), so we didn't practice or do anything on the court until we got to shootaround the day of the game,” Linder said. “It was like an NBA scout where you had to really dial in visually in terms of the film, and understand the scouting report. When we go back and grade it based off scouting mistakes, it was one of the games where we made our highest number of scouting mistakes.
“A lot of that had to do with such a quick turnaround, and not having played them before. It would be one thing if we had played them, but that was the first time we played them, so there wasn't a lot of familiarity. But for the most part, we did a good job of making it difficult for Hamilton. That's all you can do – you aren't necessarily going to stop him, so you have to do a good job of getting the ball out of his hands. He made some plays with the pass that hurt us, but it's going to be one of those deals where you're at the mercy of him making and missing shots.”
Tournament favorites
If the betting odds are any indicator, the MW has as wide-open a conference tournament as any league still playing.
Regular-season champion Boise State is the favorite on DraftKings with +280 (2.8-to-1) odds as of Wednesday, followed by No. 3 seed San Diego State at +330. No. 2 seed Colorado State has +360 odds, with Wyoming being given a 6-to-1 chance to win the conference tournament. UNLV has the lowest odds of the top five teams at 7-to-1.
Bubble watch
Depending on the individual bracketologist, UW could be a lock for the NCAA Tournament, or needing at least one more win to punch its ticket.
CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has the Pokes off the bubble as a No. 9 seed heading into their MW tournament opener, but ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and NCAA.com’s Andy Katz aren’t as high on UW. Lunardi projects the Cowboys playing Xavier in a First Four matchup, while Katz has them listed as the first team left out of the field of 68.
By the numbers
Although the Pokes had a rough offensive outing the last time they played UNLV, they should have a clear statistical advantage when they have the ball. UW is 38th in adjusted offensive efficiency, 60th in effective field goal percentage, 45th in turnover percentage and 26th in 2-point shooting, with the Rebels ranking 100th or worse defensively in each of these categories.
UNLV has been strong defending the 3-point shot, ranking 81st in the country, but the Cowboys have been even better and currently rank 43rd. The Rebels are 77th in adjusted offensive efficiency, while UW is 78th on the defensive end.
With UNLV currently in the top 100 according to both KenPom and NET ranking, a convincing win should be enough to get the Pokes into the Big Dance.