Offense: Saturday marked the first time the Cowboys had scored 45 or more points in consecutive games since 2016. They averaged 6.1 yards per play, scoring 24 points over four possessions in the first half to start putting the game out of reach. Sean Chambers compiled 222 total yards and three touchdowns, Xazavian Valladay, Dawaiian McNeely and Titus Swen all rushed for more than 40 yards and Isaiah Neyor built off last week’s breakout performance with a four-catch, 84-yard day. A
Defense: UW delivered its most complete defensive performance in recent memory, shutting out Ball State in the first half and forcing decorated Cardinals quarterback Drew Plitt to be pulled from the game at halftime. The Pokes also scored twice on defense, with Keyon Blankenbaker and Chad Muma each returning interceptions for touchdowns. UW’s defensive line, which accounted for five of the team’s six sacks, prevented Ball State from ever finding consistency in the passing game. A
Special teams: John Hoyland remained perfect on the year, connecting on his lone field goal attempt and all six extra points, while Ralph Fawaz averaged 48 yards on five punts. There was a concerning moment with the Cowboys’ kick coverage, however, as a 72-yard return by Justin Hall in the final seconds of the first half nearly resulted in Ball State’s first points of the game. B