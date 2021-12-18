The 15 newest members of the University of Wyoming football program made their commitments official Wednesday, as the early signing period got underway.
Of these 15, eight were rated as three-star recruits by 247Sports, while eight were also among the top 20 players in their home state. This includes Isaac Schoenfeld, a standout tight end from Rock Springs and the No. 1 overall prospect in Wyoming.
“It’s important for us to recruit Wyoming, but it’s also important for us to make sure that when we extend an offer. We believe the guy has an opportunity to win at this level,” Cowboys coach Craig Bohl said. “He has great speed, and he runs really well, so that’s why we offered him.”
Added director of recruiting Ian McGrew: “This is a guy we’ve been recruiting for a long time, starting with his junior year of high school. We’re really intrigued with what he showed, and we were able to get him up on campus and work him out in a private workout setting, and that’s really where he earned his offer from coach Bohl.
“When you see his film, you see a guy who has good size, is really athletic, has good ball skills ... and can do different things you need him to do in that spot. The best thing about him, I think, is he played on both sides of the ball, which really shows he is a competitor out there.”
UW signed three players each from Nebraska and Colorado, the most of any state, followed by two each from California and Texas.
The Cowboys placed an emphasis on replenishing an offensive line that has five seniors this year, signing four players — Rex Johnsen, Wes King, Mykel Janise and Jagger Filippone — at the position. Bohl does not anticipate much more activity between now and the end of the first signing period Friday, but did note that the Cowboys will make more additions in the spring, and will likely monitor the transfer portal “a little more” than usual.
With both of their starting cornerbacks being upperclassmen, and one currently a senior, the Pokes could look to add some reinforcements in the secondary.
“I don’t think we’re going to sign a lot more now, but we will sign some more come the second period,” Bohl said. “Not a lot, but we may try to pick up another corner. We really fortified our offensive line base and hit some home runs there right at the end, so we’re in a pretty good place, and I like where we are at.”
While Bohl did not hide his excitement about the group of players that signed Wednesday, he also said it is too early to determine which players will have a chance to compete for immediate playing time.
“I’m going to hold judgement,” he said. “Our criteria with guys that play early, typically there has to be a positional need, combined with their physical ability. The third factor is emotional maturity, so it’s a little bit early for me to say that right now. We’ll know a little bit more when they get to campus.”
Here is a closer look at Wyoming’s signees (recruiting rankings via 247Sports):
QB Caden Becker
Omaha, Nebraska
Becker is a three-star prospect, the No. 9 player from Nebraska and the No. 74 quarterback in the class of 2022. He was initially committed to Northern Illinois, but flipped his pledge to Wyoming in April. Listed at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Becker compiled 1,782 total yards and 15 touchdowns, while leading Skutt Catholic to the NSAA Class B semifinals as a senior.
RB L.J. Richardson
Bellevue, Nebraska
Another three-star prospect from Nebraska, Richardson is ranked as the top running back and No. 13 overall player in the state. He rushed for 2,180 yards this year, while averaging 9.2 yards per carry and accumulating 36 touchdowns, earning him a spot on the Omaha World-Herald’s All-Nebraska team. Richardson helped his team to a 10-2 record and NSAA Class A semifinal appearance in 2021.
WR Caleb Merritt
St. Louis, Missouri
Merritt, a three-star prospect from St. Louis, chose Wyoming over several Power Five and Ivy League programs. He was a first-team all-district receiver and first-team all-state kick returner after racking up 766 yards from scrimmage, two kick return touchdowns and nine total scores in six games this fall. Merritt is listed as the No. 131 receiver in the country and No. 19 overall prospect from Missouri.
WR Charlie Coenen
Chanhassen, Minnesota
A three-time all-district receiver and 2021 Minneapolis Star Tribune All-Metro honoree, Coenen hauled in 31 receptions for 726 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior. He also rushed for 156 yards and two scores, while averaging 17.6 yards per punt return.
TE Isaac Schoenfeld
Rock Springs, Wyoming
Schoenfeld, the top-ranked recruit in Wyoming and a three-star prospect, fulfilled a lifelong dream by signing with UW on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound tight end led Rock Springs to a 10-2 record as a senior and its first state title game appearance in 19 years. He compiled 1,147 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns, while also serving as a key contributor on the defensive side of the ball.
OL Rex Johnsen
Logan, Iowa
A three-star recruit, Johnsen was named to the 2021 All-State Class A first team by the Des Moines Register and Iowa Print Sports Writers Association. His team went 9-2 and reached the state quarterfinals this year, with Johnsen wreaking havoc on both sides of the line. He also excelled as a wrestler, placing second at 285 pounds at the Iowa Class A state wrestling championships.
OL Wes King
Appleton, Wisconsin
King, a three-star recruit and the No. 20 prospect from Wisconsin, earned multiple first-team all-state honors as a defensive lineman this fall. He is expected to play on the offensive side of the ball for the Pokes after leading Appleton North to a 10-3 record and the Division I semifinals as a two-way standout.
OL Mykel Janise
Beaumont, Texas
Playing in one of the most competitive districts in the highest classification in Texas, Janise did not allow a single quarterback sack this season. He recorded 49 pancake blocks as a senior.
OL Jagger Filippone
Torrey Pines, California
Filippone played on both sides of the ball at Torrey Pines, but is expected to play on the offensive line at Wyoming. He had offers from prominent FBS programs Arizona State and Navy, as well as several Ivy League schools. Filippone comes from a family of athletes, with his sister playing on the Pepperdine beach volleyball team and his father having competed on the U.S. National Rowing Team.
DT Jaden Williams
Inglewood, California
Williams recorded 70 total tackles, 48 solo stops, 15 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 26 quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, one pass breakup and one interception while helping Campbell Hall achieve an undefeated regular-season record in 2021. He was recruited by Mountain West foes Nevada and UNLV.
DE Kevin Sjogren
Palisade, Colorado
A tight end and linebacker at Palisade High, Sjogren earned several all-state nods during his junior year. He’s expected to transition to defensive end at UW, where the Cowboys believe they’ll be able to maximize his 6-foot-5, 210-pound frame. Sjogren played his high school ball for former UW offensive lineman Joe Ramunno.
LB Cayden Hawkins
Highlands Ranch, Colorado
While not ranked by 247Sports, Hawkins was listed as a three-star prospect by ESPN after compiling 78 total tackles, 28 solo stops, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, three quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery as a senior. He played a key part in Valor Christian going 13-1 this year, with its only loss coming in the Class 5A state championship game.
CB Josh Dixon
McKinney, Texas
Dixon, a three-star recruit and multi-sport athlete competing in the highest classification in Texas, chose the Cowboys over MW competitors Air Force, New Mexico and Utah State.
S Koa McIntyre
Fremont, Nebraska
A three-star recruit and the No. 12 overall player from Nebraska, Dixon earned first-team All-Nebraska honors from the Omaha World-Herald as a defensive back. He also starred at quarterback for Archbishop Bergan Catholic, compiling 3,392 total yards and 50 touchdowns, while leading his team to a Class C-2 state championship.
S Malique Singleton
Englewood, Colorado
Singleton is ranked as the No. 16 overall recruit from Colorado after recording 100 total tackles, 41 solo stops, six interceptions, four pass breakups, one fumble recovery and one blocked field goal as a senior at Grandview High. He chose the Cowboys over several programs, including Border War rival Colorado State.