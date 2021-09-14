The University of Wyoming women’s golf team capped its first event of the season with a seventh-place finish on Monday at the Hobble Creek Fall Classic, with two Cowgirls posting top-15 results at Hobble Creek Golf Club in Springville, Utah.
Freshman Kyla Wilde shot even-par in the final round to finish tied for eighth with a three-round total of five-over-par. Wilde recorded a team-high eight birdies during the tournament, while scoring par on 35 holes.
Redshirt sophomore Samantha Hui also had a strong showing, tying for 14th at eight-over-par for the best finish of her UW career. Playing as an individual, freshman Meghan Vogt shot two-over-par in the final round to finish second among individuals and 19th overall.
“I’m very proud and excited for Kyla, Sam and Meg to all start the season within the top 20,” Wyoming head coach Josey Stender said. “We just had a few errant shots and were a few putts short of a great finish today. Overall I’m encouraged for our future.”
Jessica Zapf finished the tournament with a score of 16-over-par to tie for 36th, while Morgan Ryan and Cristiana Ciasca finished tied for 61st and 92nd, respectively.
The Cowgirls completed the tournament with a team score of 51-over-par to finish seventh in the 17-team field. Gonzaga, the West Coast Conference champion from a season ago, won the tournament with a score of 19-over-par.
UW will have a quick turnaround, as it travels to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho to compete in the Coeur d’Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational from Sept. 26-28.
Ramirez picks up win at Horsetooth Open Water Swim
University of Wyoming’s swimmers and divers kicked off their competitive season on Sunday, with junior Roxanna Ramirez headlining the performance with a win in the 2.4-mile swim.
Competing in the Horsetooth Open Water Swim at Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County, Colorado, Ramirez finished first among all college women with a time of 51:26. The field included student-athletes from Colorado State, Northern Colorado, Denver, Air Force and Colorado School of Mines.
“Ramirez was definitely the highlight,” UW head coach Dave Denniston said. “It was a great showing by our team. They had a lot of fun, and we had a great day for it. We were glad we were able to participate in an event like this.”
UW sophomore Sage Morton placed second on the team and eighth overall with a time of 52.30, while classmate Britt Nichols took 13th overall with a time of 53:14.
The Cowgirls placed fourth as a team with 74 points. Air Force won the competition, registering 44 points.
Denver took the men’s team title with 23 points. Wyoming didn’t have enough swimmers to be eligible for the team competition.
Junior Daniel Cumnock-Francois led the way for the Cowboys, finishing eighth overall with a time of 48.59.
Wyoming is set to hold its annual Brown and Gold meet on Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. at Laramie High.
UW finishes fifth at Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational
The University of Wyoming men’s golf team finished near the top of the pack over the weekend at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational, which took place at Eisenhower Golf Club in Air Force Academy, Colorado.
UW shot a 54-hole score of three-under-par to finish fifth out of 21 teams, with three Cowboys ranking among the top-25 individuals at the event.
Tyler Severin finished tied for 14th at two-under-par, while Jimmy Dales tied for 18th at one-under-par. Kirby Coe-Kirkham rounded out the Pokes’ top-three finishers at two-over-par, which tied for 25th place.
“I was pleased with the way the guys played throughout this tournament,” UW head coach Joe Jensen said. “It was a good finish for us — not a great finish, that would have been finishing in the top three teams — but it was a good finish in our first tournament of the season.”
UC Davis set a new Miranda Tournament record, shooting 33-under-par as a team. UC Davis golfer Thomas Hutchison also set a tournament best with a three-round total of 201 15-under-par to win by five strokes. Hutchison’s second round score of 10-under-par was also an all-time best for the event.
Nevada, which placed second, led all Mountain West teams at the tournament. Wyoming finished ahead of San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State and Air Force.
The Cowboys’ next tournament will be at the Ram Masters Invitational on Sept. 20 and 21 in Fort Collins, Colorado.