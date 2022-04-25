GREEN RIVER – Green River High School recently announced that Jessica Demaret is returning for her second stint as the head coach of the volleyball program.
Demaret, who graduated from Green River in 1996, is replacing Rikki Shantz, who stepped down from the head coaching position following the 2021 season. Demaret was the head coach for the program from 2006 to 2008. While head coach, she led the Lady Wolves to a second-place finish at the Western Regional Tournament as well as a fourth-place finish at the Wyoming State Championships.
During her time as an athlete at Green River High School, Demaret was a three-time all-state player in both volleyball and basketball, including being named Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year in 1996. She was also a state champion in track and field for discus throw. She is a member of two teams (basketball and track and field) that have been inducted into the Green River High School Hall of Fame.
Following her high school career, Demaret went on to play volleyball for the University of Wyoming Cowgirls for two seasons.
Demaret’s coaching career is extensive and includes one season as an assistant volleyball coach at Iowa Central Community College in 2001-2002.
She returned to Green River shortly after her college coaching experience where she has held multiple coaching positions over several years.
Demaret has taken on the positions of Lincoln Middle School Head Boys’ 7th Grade Basketball Coach, Lincoln Middle School Assistant 8th Grade Volleyball Coach, Green River High School Freshman Boys’ Basketball Coach, and Green River High School Sophomore Volleyball Coach.
Tony Beardsley, activities director for Sweetwater County School District No. 2, stated, “Jessica brings a wealth of volleyball knowledge to our Green River High School program. We are extremely excited that Coach Demaret will lead our volleyball team into the future.