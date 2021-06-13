Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 268 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA CHEYENNE IN WESTERN NEBRASKA BANNER BOX BUTTE DAWES KIMBALL MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING NIOBRARA IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING GOSHEN LARAMIE PLATTE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD, BORDEAUX, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON, CHADRON ST PARK, CHEYENNE, GERING, GUERNSEY, HARRISBURG, HARRISON, KIMBALL, LUSK, REDBIRD, REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, TORRINGTON, AND WHEATLAND.