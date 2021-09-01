In his fourth season as the Rawlins High School girls head swimming and diving coach, TJ Johnson has made it clear 2021 is not a rebuilding season.
It would certainly be easy to assume the Outlaws are in rebuilding mode after losing seven swimmers to graduation. For most teams, losing that many seniors, along with their experience and leadership, would put the next team in a precarious situation.
Johnson insists this year’s squad, though younger, is shaping up to be the best team he’s coached in his tenure at Rawlins.
“I think we’re better than we were a year ago,” Johnson said. “Losing our seniors and that kind of leadership — they really helped build the culture of this team. Now it’s on some other girls to pick that up.”
There are 15 girls in Johnson’s lineup this season and each will put the Outlaws in a position to score more points at state than last year.
“It doesn’t feel like a rebuilding year,” he said. “We have talent that will help us score better at state. A good team is different from being a winning team. To me, it’s the positive values we want to see in our kids and the relationships.
“I think we had a good team last year, but we’re going to be a better team this year. We have strong personalities and good leaders.”
The lineup for this season started without a single senior. Then, a move-in gave the Outlaws their only 12th grader in Leea Westfall, who moved to Rawlins from Washington state. Her sister, Ava, joins her on the team. Both girls have a background in gymnastics and will compete in swimming and diving events this season.
Johnson is realistic and takes each season in stride, noting that every year is different as he loses seniors to graduation and gains incoming freshmen and the occasional move-in or two.
Heading into the first couple of competitions of the season, Johnson wants to shake out his lineup and figure out exactly where to put his athletes. Swimming is, after all, a game of numbers. That said, he knows his medley relay team is still intact from last season, consisting of Devon Martinez, Maddy Morkert, Isabella Chavez and Allie Johansson.
Johnson is thrilled for Chavez to be back in an Outlaws uniform. Her family had moved from Rawlins to the Bakersfield, California, area but are back in the community this year. She swam while she lived in California and garnered exposure to a different side of the sport there. Swimming in California is immensely competitive. Johnson is hopeful that experience will help push her to the next level.
In addition to the medley relay, Johnson believes all his relays will be significantly faster this year. His goal is to get all three replays into the top six at state, which will push his team to an overall higher finish. That, and he has more divers this year and expects them to contribute at least a handful of points at state.
Another factor that will come into play for the Outlaws this season is moving into the 3A west conference. Rawlins had previously competed in the 3A east. Johnson believes the west conference is considerably more competitive. He knows his team might take some lumps in dual meets this season, but will ultimately benefit from a higher level of competition.
“You never know what everyone else has,” he said. “We’re in with Green River now who are the defending state champions and Lander, who is always good. It’ll be extremely challenging compared to the other side.
“I think that is a progression of where we want to be, though. It’s where we need to be. If we’re going to be a competitive team in the state we need to compete against the toughest teams.”
The Outlaws got their first taste of competition Friday as they hosted Rock Springs, Evanston and Lyman at the Rawlins Aquatics Center. It was a banner day for the program. For the first time since Johnson has been at the head of the program, his team won a meet on opening weekend. The Outlaws didn’t stop at one, though, they picked up two wins Friday, beating Lyman 99-74 and Evanston 100-71.
Maddy Morkert finished a strong second place in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 41.77 seconds in addition to a first place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:23.02.
Devon Martinez had a strong showing in the 100-yard backstroke with a second place finish in 1:08.43, just a little over a second out of first. Rounding out the individual performances Friday was Allie Johansson in the 100-yard freestyle. She earned herself a second place finish with a time of 1:03.27.
The Outlaws again hosted a competition Saturday morning at the Rawlins Aquatics Center. Rock Springs, Lyman, Evanston and Douglas all made the trip to Rawlins for the event.
Maddy Morkert had a strong showing in the 100 butterfly. She finished in ninth place with a time of 1:15.69, which will qualify her for state. Devon Martinez picked up a third place finish in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:09.02, which also qualifies her for state.
The Outlaws will be back in action again at home Thursday to host Cheyenne South.
Team scores
Friday
Rock Springs 123, Rawlins 58; Rock Springs 132, Lyman 51.00; Rawlins 99, Lyman 74; Rock Springs 135, Evanston 49; Rawlins 100, Evanston 71; Evanston 94, Lyman 81.
Saturday
Rock Springs 298, Douglas 125, Lyman 94, Rawlins 75, Evanston 48