Gold medal winner Brianna Rollins from the United States shows off her medal during the Aug. 18, 2016, medal ceremony for the women's 100-meter hurdles final during the athletics competitions of the Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brianna Rollins-McNeal has been banned for five years in a doping case it was reported on Friday, June 4. The decision rules her out of this year's Tokyo Games and the 2024 Paris Games. The Athletics Integrity Unit says the American’s second career ban was for “tampering within the results management process” of doping control samples. The 29-year-old hurdler's ban runs to August 2024.