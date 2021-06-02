Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski directs his team as associate head coach Jon Scheyer shouts from behind him on Nov. 26, 2019. Krzyzewski will coach his final season with the Blue Devils in 2021-22, a person familiar with the situation said Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The person said former Duke player and associate head coach Scheyer would then take over as Krzyzewski's successor for the 2022-23 season.