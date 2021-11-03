The University of Wyoming football team will be without one of its top receivers and most visible leaders on the field this weekend against Colorado State, and likely for the rest of the season.
Cowboys coach Craig Bohl announced Monday that super senior Ayden Eberhardt’s UW career is probably over after suffering a knee injury late in last week’s loss at San Jose State. Bohl did not completely rule out the possibility that Eberhardt returns before the end of the season, but did acknowledge that such a scenario is “really doubtful.”
Eberhardt, who led the Pokes in receiving last season, ranks second on the team this year with 21 catches for 298 yards in eight games. He was also the Pokes’ starting punt returner and a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which honors college football’s top scholar-athlete.
“I cannot put into words what Ayden Eberhardt means to our program,” Bohl said. “He’s a guy that shows up every day ... he’s confident, he makes plays, he’s humble, he’s a great leader and he’s always encouraging younger players. We’ll need to have a next man up mentality ... but his presence, he’s going to have a lasting impression.”
Sophomore Alex Brown is listed as Eberhardt’s backup on the Cowboys’ most recent depth chart, while classmate Joshua Cobbs is another player that could have his role increase.
Muma named semifinalist for national awardsWyoming’s Chad Muma has established himself as one of the top linebackers in college football throughout his senior season, and was recently named a semifinalist for two of the sport’s most prestigious honors as a result.
On Monday, Muma was named one of 18 semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award — presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football — and one of 16 semifinalists for the Butkus Award — honoring the nation’s best linebacker.
The Lone Tree, Colorado product is the only Mountain West representative to make the cut for the Butkus Award, and was joined by San Diego State defensive end Cameron Thomas as the league’s only Bednarik Award semifinalists.
Muma is No. 4 in the nation with 6.5 solo tackles per game, in addition to ranking in the top-10 in total tackles. He is also tied for the FBS lead with two interceptions returned for touchdowns.
Muma is the second Wyoming player in three years to be named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award in the past three years, joining former Cowboy turned Cincinnati Bengals standout Logan Wilson.
“They’re very similar in the fact that they’re both wickedly smart,” Bohl said of the two linebackers. “They’re explosive, and they can play sideline-to-sideline. It’s encouraging to me to see Chad receive some of these recognitions, because I think they’re well-deserved.
“Both of them are excellent players, and their (linebackers) coach is also named Bohl. I told Aaron I think he grew up on third base, because he comes in and he’s coaching these guys that are all-star players and great character guys. I said, ‘Someday you’re going to find out what it’s really like.’ But they’re top shelf, and to separate them, you’re talking about a razor thin margin.”
Tatum earns offensive player of the week nod
The UW soccer team finished out the season on a high note last week with a 3-1 victory over rival Colorado State, with the MW honoring one of the top contributors from the win on Monday.
Junior midfielder Jamie Tatum has been named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, the first such award of her career, after scoring two goals against CSU.
Tatum ended the season with a team-high six goals and seven assists for 19 points. She has 12 goals in her career, which is tied for 12th in school history. Her nine career assists are also tied for the eighth-most at UW.
Dales caps fall season with fifth top-25 finish in six events
UW’s Jimmy Dales closed out an impressive fall slate with his fifth top-25 finish in six tournaments on Sunday.
Dales shot one-under-par in the final round of the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational to place 10th with a 54-hole of 203 (-10), just six strokes back of individual champion Brandon Berry of Loyola. Five Cowboys golfers shot even par or better for the tournament.
Wyoming’s Bryce Waters and Jaren Calkins tied for 26th and 30th, respectively, with scores of 211 (-2) and 212 (-1). Patrick Azevedo, playing as an individual, tied Calkins for 30th, while Cade McLaughlin, also playing as an individual, finished in 39th place at even par.
Wyoming finished 10th in the field of 14 teams, shooting a three-round total of 846 (-6). The Cowboys posted their best team round of the tournament on Sunday, recording a team score of 278 (-6).
“I’m pleased with our final round today, shooting six-under par,” UW coach Joe Jensen said. “That was a positive way to end the fall. We had seven players shoot under par or par on Sunday, which is really encouraging going into the offseason.
“Jimmy played another nice tournament. He’s had a great fall and is still a relatively young player as a redshirt sophomore. I can’t say enough about how the young guys are coming along.”
The No. 14 Kansas Jayhawks won the team title by 20 strokes with a 54-hole of 800 (-52) Colorado finished second, while Boise State took third.
The Cowboys will return to action Feb. 11, when they will host the Wyoming World Team Match Play event in Palm Desert, California.
Pokes ranked 20th in NWCA Coaches Poll
The Cowboys came in at No. 20 in the first NWCA coaches poll of the wrestling season, which was unveiled Monday.
UW starts the 2021-22 season ranked five spots higher than where they finished a year ago.
The Pokes received 60 points in the poll and were one of five Big 12 teams to crack the Top 25. Missouri, who re-joined the Big 12 conference for this upcoming season, is the highest ranked team in the conference at No. 3. Iowa earned the top ranking with 350 points.
The Cowboys have high hopes for the upcoming season, as they return seven NCAA qualifiers to their lineup — including All-American Stephen Buchanan. UW’s Job Greenwood, Chase Zollmann, Jacob Wright, Cole Moody, Hayden Hastings, Tate Samuelson, Stephen Buchanan and Brian Andrews are all individually ranked in their respective weight classes.
Wyoming will begin its season Nov. 27 at the Cowboy Open in Laramie, before traveling to Las Vegas to compete in the Cliff Keen Invitational on Dec. 3-4.
Fawaz voted freshman of the week
Wyoming punter Ralph Fawaz was selected as the Mountain West’s Freshman of the Week on Monday following a standout performance last Saturday against San Jose State.
Fawaz averaged 48.8 yards per punt at SJSU, with three kicks of 50 yards or more. He also downed one punt inside the 20-yard line.
This marks the second time Fawaz has earned this honor, with the other occurring after UW’s season-opening win over Montana State.
Fresno State running back Jordan Mims (offense), Fresno State safety Evan Williams and Nevada kicker Brandon Talton were the league’s other player of the week recipients.