Philadelphia Flyers head coach Dave Hakstol gives instructions during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 1, 2018. The Seattle Kraken hired Hakstol on Thursday, June 24, as head coach of the expansion franchise that will begin its first NHL season in the fall. It’s his second NHL head-coaching job after three plus seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers from 2015-19.