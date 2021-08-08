A key contributor during his University of Wyoming basketball career, Nathan Sobey is now a member of the first Australian men’s basketball team to secure an olympic medal.

Australia defeated Slovenia, led by two-time first-team all-NBA guard Luka Doncic, 107-93 in Saturday’s bronze medal game. The Boomers’ previous best finish was fourth-place, which they achieved in 1988, 1996, 2000 and 2016.

Sobey played sparingly in the bronze medal game, recording one rebound and one assist, although he did have a plus/minus of +4 in two minutes of action. His top performance of the Tokyo Olympics came in Australia's final group phase match against Germany. During this game he scored four points on 2 of 2 shooting with one rebound, one assist and one steal in 13 minutes.

