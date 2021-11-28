The University of Wyoming wrestling squad officially got its season underway on Saturday while hosting the Cowboy Open at War Memorial Fieldhouse.
The full day of grappling was highlighted by four individual champions for the Cowboys and a top-10 upset win from junior Job Greenwood.
“It was our first competition, and we were knocking off some rust and we saw that, but we still got same good wins (Saturday),” Wyoming coach Mark Branch said in a news release. “It was good to see Job have such a good day and get a signature win early in the season. He really wrestled a complete match and it was a hard-earned win.”
Greenwood, at 133 pounds, displayed grit and toughness throughout on his way to winning the Cowboy Open. In the semifinals Greenwood was up against Arizona State’s Julian Chlebove. Trailing early in the match, Greenwood busted it open with a takedown and a near fall for four points to take a lead that he would never surrender in his 7-3 victory.
It set up a finals match against nationally eighth-ranked Michael McGee also of Arizona State, who defeated Greenwood last season in a dual meet. After trading takedowns and escapes, the match was tied 6-6 late in the third period. With time running out, Greenwood scored a reversal and held on for an 8-7 win to avenge his loss from a year ago and post his first top-10 win of his Cowboys career.
“It feels really good to put a match together like that and come away with a win.” Greenwood said “My mindset during the match was to not get flustered and score next and win.”
At 184 pounds, UW senior Tate Samuelson left no doubt on his way to winning his bracket. He outscored his opponents 31-1 in his three matches, including a shutout win in the finals defeating Western Wyoming’s Tyce Raddon 8-0.
Cowboy junior Stephen Buchanan didn’t miss a beat in his return to action. The 197-pound All-American picked up a fall in the quarterfinals and followed with a technical fall in the semifinals. In the finals, Buchanan rolled to a 12-2 victory over Utah Valley’s Evan Bockman to capture his Cowboy Open title.
The final Cowboy to win a title was also the only unattached UW wrestler to finish first. Sophomore Cooper Voorhees had a workman’s day at 157 pounds by stringing together three decision wins to advance to the final. In the first-place match Voorhees faced Northern Colorado’s Cody Eaton, who also wrestled unattached, in what would be a very tight match. Voorhees used a late and decisive takedown to win the match 3-2.
UW senior Jaron Jensen (149), redshirt senior Hayden Hastings (174) and senior Brian Andrews (285) finished runner-up in their respective weights. Jensen and Andrews fell to top-10 ranked wrestlers in the finals.
Cowboy redshirt senior Cole Moody also finished second, but did not compete in the 165-pound finals because of a medical forfeit. Moody picked up a gritty 2-1 win over Northern Colorado’s Jackson Hemauer in the semifinals.
When the action ended on the mats, the Cowboys had 11 place winners and an additional five unattached wrestlers also finished the day as place winners.
The Cowboys will next travel to Las Vegas for the very competitive Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational next Friday and Saturday.