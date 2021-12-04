For the Rawlins High School girls swim team, the 2021 season was one to remember.
For weeks, the team was consistent about making small gains, knocking time off of strokes and qualifying more events than have been qualified in the last 12 years. They also peaked at the right time, putting up their best performances of the season at the conference, last-chance qualifier and state meets.
The team finished the season 7-5 overall, which coach TJ Johnson noted was the first winning season for the program in a long time. In addition to a winning regular season, the Outlaws earned a strong fourth-place finish and crowned their first All-Conference champion in Devon Martinez in the 100-meter backstroke.
The team followed up a strong performance at conference with a great showing at the Last Chance qualifier in Laramie, managing to qualify a couple more races there.
The Outlaws capped off the run with their best meet of the season at the 3A state championships in Gillette. A seventh-place team finish is the highest in the last decade and the Outlaws were one of three teams, along with Lander and Green River, to have their best meets of the season at state.
“We were one of the only teams to light it up at state,” said Johnson. “It was us, Green River and Lander. The meet went really well, especially the first day. This season, we got better every week and the state meet was no different.”
The shining star this season was Martinez, a junior. She qualified for state in five events, earned 10 first-place finishes over the course of the season and posted the second-fastest time in school history in the 100 backstroke. That stroke is her strongest individual event, which she proved when she finished sixth at state with a time of 1:04.38.
Martinez also helped push the 200-meter medley and 400-meter freestyle relay teams to top-six finishes.
The 200-meter medley team consisting of Martinez, Maddy Morkert, Isabella Chavez and Allie Johansson finished in a time of 2:01.50. The 400-meter freestyle relay team members also found themselves on the podium with a time of 3:59.10 after strong swims from Amarion Walker, Isabella Chavez, Bailey Steele and Martinez.
Additionally, sophomore Allie Johansson nabbed a sixth-place finish in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 26.63. Amarion Walker finished fifth in the 100 freestyle in 58.75.
A strong sendoff
While the season was one for the record books, it was capped on a bit of a bittersweet note.
After four years at the helm of both the girls and boys swimming and diving teams, Johnson resigned at the close of the girls season. Johnson was splitting time between his obligations in Rawlins and his home life in Laramie and admitted that he ended up seeing his family just one day a week.
The decision to step away was not easy and had been pushed off more than once because Johnson was so committed to the Outlaws.
“It was hard. I’ve known for a while that I needed to make the change,” he said. “The girls have worked so hard, so have the guys in the past, and the program has been heading in the right direction, but there’s some family stuff that needs my attention and help.
“It was weird walking off the deck knowing it was probably the last time I’d be coaching in a meet I was completely invested in.”
Johnson will open a life insurance agency in Laramie and plans to continue teaching private lessons, but believes his time as a head coach is over.
In his time at RHS, both the boys and girls programs saw positive growth and Johnson left both programs better than where he found them. A historic 2021 girls season may have been the perfect sendoff for the coach.