Green River High School cross country runner sprints for the finish line
RIVERTON - Green River High School girls and boys finished sixth and seventh, respectively, at the 3A West Regional race this past Friday, Oct. 18, at Riverton.
On the girls' side, Isabelle Murdock led the pack and finished 14th with a time of 21:18.13.
Madison Murdock was able to grab a 17th place finish with a time of 21:30.15.
Lily Murdock placed 28th with a time of 22:09.35.
Jayleigh Wright placed 36th in the race with a time of 23:00.04.
Jordan Parker came in 40th with a time of 23:46.32.
Vanessa Valerio placed in 42nd and had a time of 24:01.10.
Finally, Meeka Iwen had the time of 24:06.49 but placed 43rd.
On the boys side, Nathan Stevenson impressed and finished 9th with a time of 17:12.59.
Hale Iwen finished 30th with a time of 18.38.11.
Shay O'Melia came in at 37th with a time of 18:57.84.
James Harper finished at 48th place with an overall time of 20:26.36.
Marcos Mandujano place at 50th with a time of 21:45.26.
