Coming off a top-10 upset and first-place finish at the Cowboy Open, Job Greenwood was named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday.
The 133-pound redshirt sophomore defeated No. 8 ranked All-American Michael McGee of Arizona State to capture the Cowboy Open title.
Starting the tournament unranked, Greenwood went 2-0 to start the day, picking up a win over Arizona State’s Julian Chlebove in the semifinals.
The finals would be a back-and-forth match that saw Greenwood and No. 8 McGee tied 6-6 with time winding down in the third period. Greenwood made the decisive move, scoring a reversal with time running out to stun McGee and earn the 8-7 victory.
For Greenwood, it was one of the biggest wins of his career. It marked the third time he has defeated a top-20 wrestler, and the first time in his career he has defeated an opponent ranked in the top-10. He has an 8-1 record on the season.
It is also the first time in his career that Greenwood has earned the Big 12 weekly honor. He is the first Cowboy to do so since Hayden Hastings, who received the honor one season ago.
Greenwood and the rest of the Cowboys will travel to Las Vegas for the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational on Dec. 3-4.
Bradshaw, Fertig earn MW weekly honorsThe Cowgirls have swept the latest Mountain West women’s basketball weekly honors.
McKinley Bradshaw was named the league’s Player of the Week on Monday, while Allyson Fertig was tabbed as the Freshman of the Week.
Bradshaw is the first Cowgirl since Tereza Vitulova in December 2019 to take home the conference’s top weekly honors. The junior guard led the Cowgirls with 16.7 points per game during UW’s three games last week. She also averaged 5.3 rebounds and two steals per game, while shooting 52.6% from the field and knocking down a trio of 3-pointers.
Bradshaw opened the week with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting in just 19 minutes of action in Wyoming’s victory over Chadron State. She followed that up with 18 points against Tulane and 16 in the Cowgirls’ 30-point victory over Denver at the Pioneer Thanksgiving Classic. Bradshaw shot 13-for-27 and averaged seven rebounds in the two games.
Fertig had a breakout week for the Cowgirls, setting new career-highs in scoring in each game last week. Fertig began the week with her first-career double-double, as she scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds against CSC. She then recorded 15 points and six boards against Tulane, which she followed up with a 16-point, six-rebound performance in the win over Denver.
Fertig was named to the all-tournament team at DU after averaging 15.5 points and six rebounds, while shooting 61% from the floor and 9-of-12 at the free-throw line.
The Cowgirls will conclude their three-game road trip at Gonzaga on Friday.