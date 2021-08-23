...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT MONDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Monday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming
WHEN...Now until 1pm MDT Monday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from fires in the Western U.S.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Kelly Pannek, right, of the United States, celebrates her goal as Finland's Jenni Hiirikoski skates past during second period IIHF women's world championship hockey action in Calgary, Alberta, on Sunday, Aug. 22.
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Hilary Knight tied former U.S. star Cammi Granato's record for goals in women's world hockey championship play with 44 in the Americans' 3-0 victory over Finland on Sunday night.
Making her U.S.-record 11th appearance in the event, the 32-year-old Knight scored from the slot to cap the scoring with 6:58 left. She also moved within three of Granato's points record of 78.
Grace Zumwinkle and Kelly Pannek also scored and Nicole Hensley made 10 saves to help the five-time defending champion Americans improve to 2-0 in Group A play. Meeri Raisanen stopped 36 shots for Finland (0-2).
The teams met for the first time since the United States beat host Finland 2-1 in a shootout in the 2019 championship game, the last time the event was played. The COVID-19 pandemic twice forced the cancellation of the tournament in Nova Scotia before it was shifted to Calgary.
The United States also won its opener 3-0, beating Switzerland on Friday night with Alex Cavallini in goal. The Americans have won eight of the last nine titles and nine of the last 11.
Earlier, Canada beat Russia 5-1 in Group A, and the Czech Republic topped Hungary 4-2 in Group B. All five teams in Group A and the top three in Group B will advance to the quarterfinals.
Sarah Fillier, Ella Shelton, Erin Ambrose, Melodie Daoust and Rebecca Johnston scored for Canada (2-0) against Russia (1-1). Ann-Renee Desbiens made six saves, allowing only Olga Sosina's power-play goal with a second remaining.
On Tuesday, the United States will face Russia, and Canada will play Switzerland.
In the early game, Teresa Radova, Daniela Pejsova, Vendula Pribylova, and Denisa Krizova scored for the Czech Republic (2-0), and Klara Peslarova made 11 saves. Reka Dabasi and Fanni Gasparics scored for Hungary (0-2).