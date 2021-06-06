Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN LARAMIE AND SOUTH CENTRAL PLATTE COUNTIES... At 548 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Iron Mountain, or 30 miles northeast of Laramie, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Laramie and south central Platte Counties. This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 38 and 42. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...60MPH