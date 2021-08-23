GREEN RIVER – People from all over the country enjoyed the festivities in Green River over the weekend.
The 20th annual River Festival, along with the 16th annual Art on the Green, were held in full form this year after having last year’s events boggled down due to COVID-19.
“This year, we’re just so excited to be able to hold it in all of its glory. Everything went really well,” said Lisa Herrera, Green River Chamber of Commerce CEO.
“Friday night it was spectacular! It really was. We sold out of all of our shrimp boil tickets. On Saturday, we had the run with the horses, which is a 10K, half and full marathon. Then, we had the car and bike show, Cornhole 307 had a tournament and Square State Brewing and Bad Joker were on site.”
This year’s 10K marathon broke the record for the amount of racers with 155 and majority of them coming from other states.
Detroit, Michigan residents Pam Brust and her boyfriend Iggy Kushmire were on a road trip. They made it a goal of theirs to race in each state.
Brust said that they were on their way to Cheyenne when they heard about the 10K marathon and just had to stop by and check it out.
The annual event is a great opportunity to showcase Sweetwater County, not just the city of Green River, Herrera said.
“There was a gentleman from Boston, Massachusetts. He and his family went on the Flaming Gorge tour with Jennissa Meredith from Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism,” she said.
As events were taking place outside, dozens of artists were showcasing their skill inside the Historic Pavilion at Exhibition Island.
There were artists from Green River, Rock Springs, Riverton, Lander, as well as Sandy, Cokeville, Logan and Centerville in Utah.
“The creative process and watching the artists work is probably my favorite part,” said Catherine Duncombe, Green River Parks and Recreation supervisor.
The artists and sculptors competed in a 24-hour competition where professionals and amateurs from around the region competed in 2D and 3D categories. They had one full day to finish their creations.
Artists’ Choice
Semi-Professional 2D
1st place: Bryce Castillon
2nd place: Amanda Romero
3rd place: Christine Pruett
Professional 2D
1st place: Shane Steiss
2nd place: Michael Parker
3rd place: Tyrell Jasperson
Professional 3D
1st place: Bryan Cordova
2nd place: Jeff Rudolph
3rd place: Gail VanWagoner
Mayor’s Choice Awards
High School: Natalie Parker
2D: Bryce Castillon
3D: Bryan Cordova
People’s Choice
2D: Tyrell Jasperson
3D: Mary Shaw
1st ever Rudy Gunter Memorial Award
Bryce Castillon
The Rudy Gunter Memorial Award winner was selected by Rudy’s Family and the winner was presented one of Rudy’s art pieces as the award. Rudy Gunter was one of the founding members of the Green River Arts Council and Art on the Green.
Judges’ Choice Results
High School 2D
1st place: Natalie Parker
2nd place: Hailey Uhrig
High School 3D
1st place: Lillian Munoz
2nd place: Brianna Uhrig
Amateur 2D
1st place: Olivia Nielson
2nd place: Sharon Carpenter
Semi-Professional 2D
1st place: Bryce Castillon
2nd place: Ben Nathan
3rd place: Amanda Romero
Professional 2D
1st place: Shane Steiss
2nd place: Debora Soule
3rd place: Shawna Pickinpaugh
Professional 3D
1st place: Bryan Cordova
2nd place: Gail VanWagoner
3rd place: Jeff Rudolph