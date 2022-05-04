Sabrina Schofield, left, moves a chess piece as her son Samuel Schofield, 8, right, plays a game with her and his sister, Rachel Schofield, 5, at the Laramie County Public Library on Sept. 1, 2021. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) – Jackson Hole Classical Academy, a private kindergarten to 12th-grade school school, has partnered with Wyoming Chess Association President Brian Walker Sr. to host a Wyoming Scholastic Chess Tournament. This will be the first such event to be held in five years, and it will occur at its campus Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sanctioned by the U.S. Chess Federation, this tournament is open to any serious K-12 chess players in Wyoming and presents an opportunity to advance to the national level.
Jay Stallings, internationally recognized chess coach, leads the chess program at JHCA with 27 years of experience teaching students how to win the game while developing logic skills.
A major part of the classical program of study at JHCA, chess helps students learn to make sound decisions, teaches the importance of patient study, and cultivates the habit of always thinking about the consequences to their actions, according to Stallings.
“Chess is for life. It’s a game that will help students to build friendships and meet new people,” he said.
“It’s also an international language,” Stallings said. “You can play chess with people all over the world. It allows you to have many opportunities.”