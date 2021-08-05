...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND POSSIBLE DRY THUNDERSTORMS...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY
THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 304, 308, AND 310...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through
Friday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 301...304...308 AND 310.
* WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 40 mph
during the afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...5
* THUNDERSTORMS...Widely scattered to scattered dry thunderstorms
possible.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
Golden State Warriors' Eric Paschall, No. 7, dunks during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis on Feb. 24. The Utah Jazz have agreed to acquire Paschall from the Warriors, sending a protected future second-round draft pick to the Warriors in the swap, a person with direct knowledge of the trade's parameters said Wednesday, Aug. 4.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Utah Jazz have agreed to acquire power forward Eric Paschall from the Warriors, sending a protected future second-round draft pick to Golden State in the swap, a person with direct knowledge of the trade's parameters said Wednesday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because nothing can be finalized until the NBA's moratorium period ends Friday. The Warriors will get a second-round draft pick via Memphis for 2026.
Paschall posted a farewell on his Twitter account: "Going to miss dub nation! Love y'all! Love my teammates!"
Now, the 24-year-old Paschall will be teammates with childhood friend Donovan Mitchell. Paschall averaged 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 40 games last season for Golden State, which lost to the Grizzlies in the play-in tournament.
The Warriors drafted the 6-foot-6, 255-pound Paschall out of Villanova with the 41st pick of the 2019 draft and he made the All-Rookie first team.
ESPN first reported the trade agreement, while The Athletic detailed the draft pick Golden State will receive.
Earlier Wednesday, the Warriors announced they had waived Serbian forward Alen Smailagic.