It’s been a good week for Jessie and Jordan Jerome.
Jessie signed her letter of intent Nov. 1 to play volleyball at the next level at Mid-Plains Community College in McCook, Nebraska. Older sister Jordan also made it official to continue playing the sport by committing to Augusta University in Augusta, Georgia.
It’s a fairly unique scenario as Jordan, a 2020 graduate of Rawlins High School, just finished a two-year stint of her own at McCook as an outside hitter under head coach Haley Kobza. McCook always was on Jessie’s radar; however, not necessarily because her older sister played there.
The Jeromes have grandparents, an aunt and uncle who live in McCook. A few years ago when they were in town visiting family, their father Joshua reached out to Kobza about getting access to a gym to do some workouts. That was Jessie’s initial connection with the school and volleyball program. It only helped her decision-making that her sister thoroughly enjoyed her time as an Indian.
It was a bit of a process that landed Jessie with the McCook Indians. She visited five schools (Chadron State, Black Hills State University, Central Wyoming, Northwest Wyoming, Western Nebraska and Laramie County Community College) over the summer and noted that each had perks. At one point she felt she might not like McCook. She changed that perception after visiting the school.
“I kind of wanted to get out of state from the beginning,” she said. “It’s always nice to stay in state because tuition is cheaper, but at the end of the day, McCook was the right choice. It was the place that felt the most like home and where I believe I can grow as a person and athlete.”
When Jessie visited the campus, she pointed out that no one from the team was actually there and that’s when she could leverage her sister being part of the program.
“I’m lucky to have my sister there,” she said. “I could see the team and program through her eyes. It’s a family, a tribe. Coach makes it feel like a community and everyone is welcome and I felt like I could be a part of the tribe.”
When Jessie heads to McCook in July, she will do so as a setter. She spent most of the 2021 high school season playing a variety of positions, including setting, blocking and hitting. For Kobza, she will step into the role of exclusively being the setter.
Jessie is excited to get back to setting full-time, but admits she enjoyed playing multiple positions during her senior season.
“I definitely love setting, but hitting and blocking is fun. I will miss those things. I am excited to be able to make that possible for my hitters. It was a really great farewell for me to have that last chance to be a hitter on the floor as an Outlaw.”
For Jessie, the next level of play is one she has always hoped would be possible. Her late mother was a college volleyball player and instilled in her the love for the sport. She hopes to continue playing for as long as possible and noted how grateful she is for the opportunity.
Even though her high school career is now behind her, she did get to enjoy one last celebration of her time as an Outlaw as she found out Thursday she was selected to the Class 3A All-State team. To make All-State, a player must make All-Conference and then the 3A coaches cast their votes for 16 All-State players for the season.
Jessie’s high school coach, Aubrey Griffiths, shared what she thinks made Jessie an All-State-caliber player and what will make her a great college student-athlete.
“Jessie is very coachable and she has the drive to win,” Griffiths said. “She knows the game and is a smart player. She is a very smart setter and knows who to set and when. She is a threat in every position on the court.”
Jessie plans to study business administration during her time at McCook Community College.
While Jessie has been busy deciding on her next steps, older sister Jordan has been doing the same. Jordan was a standout player for the Outlaws and enjoyed a successful two years with the McCook Indians as an outside hitter.
The community college is a two-year institution, so Jordan has been looking for the right opportunity to continue her academic and athletic career.
Starting next fall, Jordan will head to Augusta University as part of the volleyball team and to study respiratory therapy. The school competes at the Division II level so will be an intuitive next step in Jordan’s volleyball development.
“I took a visit down there recently,” she said. “When I got there I just loved the atmosphere. The team is very good and they have top health care programs and are top in the nation for their respiratory therapist program.”
Because of the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan will be allotted three years to play at Augusta University. She plans to take full advantage of the extra time.
“I am really excited. I think I’m at the point where I can compete at the next level,” she said. “I never doubted myself before, but I do think I can be one of the top dogs. I like the pressure and I like being pushed. I think going to Augusta will push me and open me up to what I’m capable of.”
With Jessie graduating from Rawlins High School in May, Outlaws volleyball fans have seen the last of the Jeromes in an RHS volleyball jersey. Even though they won’t be competing for Rawlins anymore, they were Outlaws before anything else and it’s safe to say the loyal Outlaws volleyball community will continue to cheer on the Jeromes from afar.