ROCK SPRINGS — 307 Cornhole Club will be hosting a multi-day tournament at Wyoming's Big Show, the 2021 Sweetwater County Fair.
Anyone interested is invited to participate in the tournament, according to a Sweetwater Events Complex press release. Sixteen sets of cornhole boards will be available.
Blind draw games are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 5 with women’s and juniors (age 13 & under) games set for Friday, August 6. On Friday, Aug. 7 advanced & social singles and doubles games will take place. Sit and go blind draws will also be played daily. A prize of $2,500 will be awarded for first place in the advanced doubles tournament and a $1,000 prize for first place in advanced singles.
For additional information, visit 307 Cornhole’s Facebook page. Find out more about the fair, including a full schedule of events, at www.SweetwaterEvents.com.