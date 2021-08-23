RAWLINS — The Rawlins High School golf team has the 2021 season in full swing under the direction of head coach Brandon Rideout. The season started on Aug. 9, and the Outlaws have already competed in two invites. They traveled to Wheatland on Thursday, Aug. 12, and Friday, Aug. 13, for their season opener followed by their home tournament at the Rochelle Ranch Golf Course on Aug. 19-20.
Because of the timing of the opening event, the full squad wasn’t able to attend, but the Outlaws still managed a respectable showing. The highlight of the event was freshman Devon Kramer-Klouda’s 93 point score. This score was the highest Rideout has seen from an Outlaw golfer in the last two seasons. While thrilled with Kramer-Klouda’s performance, Rideout wasn’t necessarily surprised.
“I expected him to be playing well because he put in a lot of time over the summer,” he said. “I worked at the golf course over the summer and saw him out all the time. It’s good to see results match the work he’s putting in. We also have a really good starting point to improve from.”
In addition to the freshman’s stellar performance, sophomore Tymlee Taffner kicked off his 2021 season on a positive note. Taffner shot a lower score in Wheatland than he did all of the prior spring, and he improved his score on the second date of competition. Rideout is thrilled with the early improvement he’s seeing and plans to build on that throughout the remainder of the season.
Believe it or not, the Outlaws golf team is already well into its season. Golf starts earlier than most other sports and ends by mid-September. There is little time for preparation and planning. Rideout explained that he’s used to that. He’s been playing golf for the better part of two decades and is accustomed to the challenges of playing the sport in Wyoming.
“That’s just Wyoming golf,” he said of the fast and furious season. “By the time state hits, we could be fighting snow and we can’t really start any earlier, that’s just being in Wyoming.”
Like most coaches, he’s hopeful his players put in time on the course during the summer and always hits the first day of practice with clear intentions and a growth mindset. Many of the players he gets out for golf have never played before, as there is no feeder program locally. He hones in on instruction and fundamentals and then gets his athletes swinging so he can start making corrections. As was proved by Kramer-Klouda’s performance in Wheatland, summer work makes a huge difference.
“It’s definitely a factor,” he said. “Especially for ones that didn’t put in as much time over the summer, you really have to push them. Golf is one of those things that if you don’t put in the time, you’re not going to get the results you want. For the ones that don’t put in the work over the summer, we have to push really hard in season to get the improvement.”
Rideout makes a point to keep his expectations in check and is very clear on his goals for the season. He’d like to, first and foremost, see marked improvement in each of his players. There are eight players out this season, more than Rideout has seen in his four seasons as head coach. He is focused on making sure each of his players leaves the 2021 season with a better, more developed skill set than they entered with.
Golf is a game of numbers, and when it comes to scoring, Rideout is working toward a sub-400 team score this season.
HOME MEET
The Rawlins High School golf team hosted its first and only home event last week.
The Rawlins boys team finished in sixth place with a combined par of plus 367. Kelly Walsh took first place with plus 131. They were followed by Laramie with 155, Torrington with 157, Wheatland with 224 and Natrona County with 241.
The Rawlins girls didn’t have enough to compete as a team. Wheatland took first place with a plus 124. Laramie followed in second with plus 293 and Torrington had 346.