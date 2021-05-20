RAWLINS -- The Rawlins High School tennis team participated in a clinic on Monday morning with professional tennis legend Luke Jensen. The pro, who has spent time this spring traveling around the country doing tennis clinics for high schools, spent more than two hours coaching fundamentals, teaching drills and fostering a love for the game with almost 20 Outlaws tennis players.
Jensen won the 1993 French Open doubles title with his brother, Murphy Jensen. He also attended the University of Southern California, where he earned multiple All-American honors. He coached women’s tennis at the collegiate level at Syracuse University for a number of years and, most recently, is a tennis analyst for ESPN. He spends much of his time doing clinics and serving as an ambassador for the sport.
For Outlaws tennis coach Traci Vorn, the opportunity to have Luke Jensen visit Rawlins High School and work with her athletes was not to be taken lightly. She encouraged her athletes to not only attend but be actively engaged. She even had students in attendance who she’s hoping to recruit to play for her next season.
“This is a very rare opportunity,” she said. “To have someone of this caliber in our gym, working with our kids is unheard of.”
With just a couple short hours with the Outlaws, Luke Jensen went straight to work. He taught the fundamentals of strokes, footwork, team play and strategies. He is so adept at running clinics of this nature that he was able to cover the entire gambit.
“He found little things with each of the kids, gave them pointers and changed hits right away,” said Vorn. “This was the first time playing the game for a few of these kids and he’s definitely helped spark an interest with them.”
For the tennis pro, running tennis clinics inside of high school gyms comes naturally. He grew up in Michigan where inclement weather was always a factor. Additionally, he comes from a “tennis family.” His parents taught him early on to love the sport and to understand that everyone can play it. In fact, his family often traveled together and put on clinics similar to what he provided to the Outlaws on Monday.
For Luke Jensen, tennis is global. His goal when running his clinics is to allow athletes to have fun and, hopefully, fall in love with the sport.
“I want to give kids a little runway, teach them what they need to know and then they’re playing because they want to,” he said. “I’m hopeful they’ll enjoy things like playing in the summertime and building a tennis community. I hope they play for the rest of their lives because they find it fun.”
Tennis has taken Luke Jensen all over the world. He’s played in places like France, Italy and Brazil and as an ambassador for the sport he’s been, most recently in small town gyms like Rawlins. While he undoubtedly brings an infectious energy into each of the gyms he visits, he noted how much he appreciates the opportunity to travel the country and share his love for the sport. He was particularly impressed with what he saw in Rawlins.
“This is my kind of town. You see great, American values, coaches who care, an involved athletic director. Everyone is here doing it for the right reasons, too,” he added.
After his visit to Rawlins on Monday morning, Luke Jensen hit the road to Rock Springs to do an afternoon clinic for the Tigers. His time in Rawlins was short but impactful and Vorn and her players will most certainly benefit from the lessons and strategies he brought to them. Even after the clinic had wrapped up, every athlete was back on the court to get in more practice and put their new skills to the test. That alone can be chalked up to another clear win for Luke Jensen and has to be exciting for Vorn as she sets her sights on next season.