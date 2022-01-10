ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs are flying high going into the holiday break, sporting a 14-2 record on the campaign.
With a bunch of freshmen and transfers, head coach Steven Soza admits that even his expectations have been exceeded this season.
“I feel confident about where we are at as a team,” Soza explained.
“Our team has dealt with a lot of injuries, travelling has been a hassle and we actually have only had our full team together for about four games. So, to have the record we have definitely has exceeded my expectations.”
Soza and the Mustangs don’t plan on slowing down in the New Year and he knows exactly what he wants to work on when the holiday concludes.
“We are going to have to work on our conditioning and chemistry again,” Soza said about what he would like to improve on in 2022.
“We will need to get it back to where it was, but I do believe that this group can be pretty special once we are able to have all 15 guys. Unforeseen circumstances have caused pieces to fall out and it has become a juggling act.”
The Mustangs started out with a massive 13 game winning streak until it was snapped against Dawson Community College in a tournament game that ended 74-73. Western Wyoming actually lost their next game but won their final game before the holiday break.
Soza has admitted that the break “couldn’t come at a better time” so that his troops can relax, recover and re-focus so that they can keep moving forward towards the end goal.
The Mustangs hit the court again on Jan. 7 in the Region IX North-South Challenge against Trinidad State Junior College.
The Mustangs return to the Rushmore Gymnasium on Saturday, Jan. 22, against Laramie County Community College. Tip-off is at 4 p.m.