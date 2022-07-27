Mountain West logo

The University of Wyoming was left out of the Mountain West’s 2022 football preseason all-conference team and awards, which were voted on by members of the media and unveiled Thursday morning during media days in Las Vegas.

Fresno State senior quarterback Jake Haener was voted the league’s preseason offensive player of the year, while San Jose State senior defensive lineman Cade Hall shared defensive player of the year honors with San Diego State defensive back Patrick McMorris. SDSU return specialist Jordan Byrd was tabbed as the conference’s preseason special teams player of the year.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus