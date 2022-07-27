...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility to near 0 miles in dense fog.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
The University of Wyoming was left out of the Mountain West’s 2022 football preseason all-conference team and awards, which were voted on by members of the media and unveiled Thursday morning during media days in Las Vegas.
Fresno State senior quarterback Jake Haener was voted the league’s preseason offensive player of the year, while San Jose State senior defensive lineman Cade Hall shared defensive player of the year honors with San Diego State defensive back Patrick McMorris. SDSU return specialist Jordan Byrd was tabbed as the conference’s preseason special teams player of the year.
Haener, who became just the seventh MW quarterback to throw for at least 4,000 yards and 33 touchdowns last year, was a Davey O-Brien Award finalist in 2021. He is the first Bulldog to receive the honor since Derek Carr in 2012 and 2013.
Hall, the first back-to-back preseason defensive player of the year honoree since Wyoming’s Andrew Wingard in 2016 and 2017, racked up 40 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks last season. McMorris, who shares the accolade with Hall, ranked among the top 25 nationally in interceptions, passes defended and pass breakups last year. He is the third Aztec and first since Damontae Kazee in 2016 to receive the honor.
Byrd is the third SDSU player to be named preseason special teams player of the year, joining Rashaad Penny and Donny Hagema. He averaged 27.3 yards per kick return and 7.1 yards per punt return in 2021, while leading the MW in punt returns, kick return yards, kick return average, punt return yards and punt return average.
The 27-member preseason all-conference team contained 24 seniors, two juniors and one redshirt freshman, including 14 individuals who earned first or second team All-MW honors in 2021. The following is the full list of selections.
MW FOOTBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Offense
• QB Jake HaenerSr., Fresno State
• WR Jalen CropperSr., Fresno State
• WR Jesse Matthews Sr., San Diego State
• RB Brad RobertsSr., Air Force
• RB Jordan Mims Sr., Fresno State
• OL Isaac Cochran Sr., Air Force
• OL John OjukwuSr., Boise State
• OL Dontae Bull Sr., Fresno State
• OL Aaron FrostSr., Nevada
• OL Alama Uluave Sr., San Diego State
• TE Tanner Arkin RS-Fr., Colorado State
Defense
• DL Scott Matlock Sr., Boise State
• DL Keshawn BanksSr., San Diego State
• DL Jonah Tavai Sr., San Diego State
• DL Viliami FehokoSr., San Jose State
• DL Cade Hall Sr., San Jose State
• LB Vince SanfordSr., Air Force
• LB Caden McDonaldSr., San Diego State
• LB Kyle HarmonSr., San Jose State
• DB JL SkinnerSr., Boise State
• DB Evan WilliamsSr., Fresno State
• DB Jerrick Reed II Sr., New Mexico
• DB Patrick McMorrisSr., San Diego State
Specialists
• P Aaron Rodriguez Jr., New Mexico
• PK Jonah DalmasJr., Boise State
• PR Jordan Byrd Sr., San Diego State
• KR Jordan ByrdSr., San Diego State
• Offensive player of the year: Jake Haener, Sr., QB, Fresno State
• Co-defensive player of the year: Patrick McMorris, Sr., DB, San Diego State and Cade Hall, Sr., DL, San Jose State
• Special teams player of the year: Jordan Byrd, Sr., PR/KR, San Diego State