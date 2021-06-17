Japan's Naomi Osaka returns to Kazakstan's Yulia Putintseva in a women's singles match during day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on July 1, 2019. Osaka’s agent says the four-time Grand Slam champion will sit out Wimbledon and compete at the Tokyo Olympics. Stuart Duguid wrote Thursday, June 17, in an email that Osaka “is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.”