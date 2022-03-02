When new University of Wyoming defensive tackles coach and defensive run-game coordinator Oscar Giles visited Laramie earlier this year, it wasn’t the first time Craig Bohl had tried to sell the Texas native on leaving the Lone Star State for a colder climate.
More than three decades earlier, Bohl, then a 28-year-old assistant at Wisconsin, attempted to recruit Giles to the Badgers. Ultimately, the Palacios, Texas product chose to stay home and attend the University of Texas, where he went on to be a three-year starter and Outland Trophy semifinalist.
“I walked him out on a sheet of ice on Lake Mendota, and it scared him to death,” Bohl recalled. “I think he heard a crack.”
This time around, Bohl’s recruiting efforts were more successful — in large part due to the relationship they had built, dating back to Giles’ days as a highly touted high school prospect.
With Pete Kaligis having departed for Washington State, Bohl and Giles had a conversation in January at the American Football Coaches Association Convention in San Antonio, Texas. One thing led to another, and a few weeks later, the longtime Texas assistant was hired by the Cowboys.
“It’s funny,” Giles said. “You go back and remember things, and people make an impression on you. Coach Bohl made an impression on me. I was a 17-year-old, big-headed kid that thought he was pretty good at playing football. The thing coach Bohl was really good at was developing a relationship with me and my family. … He did a really good job of selling the school and the program, and I go back to that as a coach now. I go back to those guys who were recruiting me and say, ‘What drew me to those guys?’
“The thing that drew me to coach Bohl was his integrity. He was a really honest man, and he was also very relatable. I could talk to him about anything. I went up there and enjoyed it. We took a little walk around the campus, and we found ourselves walking on some pond or a river — that kind of shook me a little bit, because in Palacios, you don’t do that. But it was definitely a great experience. It’s been 30 years, but we developed a relationship after football and just continued to stay in touch with each other through recruiting.”
‘Like a fraternity’
In addition to having 22 years of college coaching experience, Giles’ connections on the recruiting trail are a valuable asset for a UW program that has placed an emphasis on targeting prospects from Texas.
Last year, Texas natives accounted for 2,901 of the Pokes’ 5,506 all-purpose yards and 49.7% of the team’s points, with UW signing 13 players from the state during the past three recruiting cycles. With Giles on the staff and recruiting his home state, expect this trend to continue — if not increase.
“His Rolodex runs really deep,” Bohl said. “(With) Texas high school coaches, if there’s a guy who’s a Slick Willie guy, he isn’t going to last very long. The number of players Oscar recruited, even though the name on his sweater was a pretty prominent name, he enjoys a great reputation.
“Whether it’s recruiting in Beaumont or recruiting in Abilene, people know Oscar Giles. We’ve made more of an emphasis on recruiting the state of Texas, so to have somebody that is going to have that instant credibility and relatability to parents is a huge get.”
Giles, aware that many Texas high school coaches are wary of outsiders, believes the connections he’s established through stops with the Longhorns, Houston, Louisiana Tech, SMU and Southwest Texas State will provide the Cowboys with an edge moving forward.
“It’s like a fraternity down there,” Giles said. “Those coaches have each other’s back, and it’s really a brotherhood of coaches making sure other coaches are taken care of. If outsiders come in, they look at you really close and watch your actions. Sometimes your actions speak so loud that your words don’t carry any clout. The really good thing about me is I’ve been recruiting Texas for the last 22 years.
“The assistant coaches I was dealing with sometimes, those are the guys who were doing most of the legwork, and they’re head coaches (now). They’ll be like, ‘Coach Giles, come on over here,’ because I was the guy that was giving them drill tape and stepping on the side to talk a little football with them. It’s neat to see when I go back to some of these schools, those same assistant coaches that were at the bottom of the totem pole are at the top — and they remember you. I didn’t look down on them because they were just getting started, and treated them with the same respect as a head coach.”
Teacher at heart
While never short of passion, Giles says he’s not “a hooting and hollering guy.” Rather, his coaching philosophy boils down to serving as a teacher for the student-athletes who play for him.
Current North Carolina and former Texas coach Mack Brown remembers these traits well from their 2005 national title run with the Longhorns.
“He is extremely passionate about mentoring young people, and his infectious energy was something I was always fond of,” Brown said in a statement when Giles was hired by UW. “Coach Giles brings a wealth of coaching experience to the program, and his knowledge, teaching ability and focus on development will certainly make him a key addition to the Cowboys’ staff.”
Learning from his high school coach, Pat Walker, as well as other teachers he had growing up, Giles says communication and adaptability are pivotal when it comes to being an effective teacher of young men.
“It’s not about me, it’s about that kid,” Giles said. “Can that kid learn how I teach? I had some great teachers going back to high school, junior high and all the way back to elementary. I remember some of those teachers, and the thing they all had in common is they were great communicators that had a different way to spread the message.
“Each kid learns differently. Some kids like to write stuff down, some kids want to hear things, and other kids want to watch it. Being a coach, in my opinion, is being a great teacher. I always find out how my young men learn, and I will adapt. It’s not up to them to adapt, we have to adapt as coaches. My job is to get the best out of them.”
More than football
Whether it was helping his alma mater win its first national championship in over three decades, or coaching consensus All-Americans Ed Oliver and Brian Orakpo, Giles’ résumé is not short on accomplishments. However, it’s the relationships he’s built off the field that stand out as he begins the next chapter of his career.
“I want to have an effect on these kids, and make sure 10 to 20 years from now, they can come back with their wife or kids and say, ‘Thanks, coach,’” Giles said. “That’s what’s happened. At Texas, I had guys like Brian Orakpo and Sergio Kindle, and those guys have families now. They’ll come back or call me and say they’re having their second or third child. Heck, I had one guy that’s a grandpa.
“To me, forget all the trophies, rings and all that stuff. When guys come back, or call and text you and send you pictures, that’s what it’s all about.”
Less than a month into the job, Giles is still early in the process of establishing these relationships at Wyoming. He tries to talk with one or two guys each day — not so much about football, but life and what they hope to accomplish.
Such conversations by themselves will not be the difference in whether the Cowboys contend for their first Mountain West championship later this year. However, that doesn’t mean these connections won’t have an impact on Saturdays in the fall.
“You have to get to know the person inside the pads,” Giles said. “At the end of the day, that guy is going to sacrifice for you ... so, I have to have his back. When I look at the line and say, ‘We need you right here,’ he’s going to know it’s for real.”