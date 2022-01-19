It was a solid weekend for head coach Denver Allard and his Rawlins High School boys basketball team.
Even though winter sports have been in full swing for weeks at this point, Friday night marked the Outlaws’ first home event of the season, and the team took the opportunity to make a statement. Plenty of prep work went into hosting the No. 5-ranked Class 4A Laramie Plainsmen, and the prep paid off as the Outlaws dominated in a 69-38 blowout.
The Plainsmen had a hard time finding an answer for the RHS scoring onslaught. Senior Ashton Barto put up a game-high 19 points, followed by fellow seniors JC Ice with 17 and Eli Kern with 11. Barto also had an impressive night on the boards with eight rebounds against Laramie.
“Friday night was our home opener against the No. 5 team in 4A and our kids were nothing short of phenomenal all night,” Allard said. “In my 22 years of coaching, I’ve never had a group of kids fly around the court, create turnovers like our kids did, and most of all finish with a transition basket. It was awesome!”
Despite being undersized compared to Laramie, which has two players taller than 6-foot-5, Allard said his players were fearless on defense and is confident the opponent likely felt like there were seven Outlaws on the court at times.
“Offensively, we played very well together and shot the ball well!, too” Allard said. “We had 20 assists on the game and kind of came out of a shooting slump, shooting 56% on the game, including 9-19 from 3-point land. Ice was five of nine from the 3-point line and Barto was two of three.”
Following the Friday night win against Laramie, the Outlaws hit the road west Saturday to match up against 3A opponent Mountain View. The last time Rawlins played Mountain View was in the first round of the 2021 state championships. The Buffaloes stunned the Outlaws at state, handing them a loss they were not expecting.
The Outlaws rode the momentum from Friday night’s win into Saturday and picked up a solid 56-41 win over Mountain View.
“It was a quick turnaround Saturday, loading the bus at 8:15 a.m., so I was obviously concerned with the energy that we could bring after that emotional win,” Allard noted. “The energy wasn’t the same, but we played well.
“Mountain View is notorious for having one of the best zone defenses in 3A. And even though we shot as well from the 3-point line as we did the prior night, I thought our kids did a great job of picking that zone apart with high-low passes for high percentage shots. It was actually Mountain View with the hot 3-point hand in this contest. We jumped out to an early double-digit lead, but they stayed in the game with their hot shooting.”
It’s safe to say Allard and his team walked away from Mountain View and the weekend overall with some added confidence as they moved to 8-1 on the season. They will be back in action at home against Burns on Friday.