The Rawlins High School boys basketball team got back on the court last weekend after a brief hiatus for the winter break.
For coach Denver Allard, it was important for his team to come back into competition strong and pick up a couple of wins to set the tone for the remainder of the season.
The Outlaws did just that.
On Friday, the Outlaws traveled to Pinedale for the annual Winter Classic and matched up against Big Piney. The team showed the Punchers no mercy, nearly doubling them up on the scoreboard. Rawlins won 68-35 with senior Ashton Barto leading all scorers with 27 points.
The next day, the Outlaws’ first opponent was Lyman. Again, the Outlaws cruised to a solid win, 60-52. This time, senior Eli Kern was the leading scorer with 21 points. Barto was close behind with 20.
To close out play for the weekend, the Outlaws took the court against the Pinedale Wranglers. Rawlins capped off a perfect weekend with a commanding 69-44 win. Senior JC Ice led the offensive attack against the Wranglers with 21 points.
“It was a positive weekend for us and one that we desperately needed after a subpar loss prior to Christmas break,” Allard said. “We got contributions from several players this weekend.
“We forced our three opponents into 70 turnovers, too. We were able to get strong traps and I thought our kids improved on jumping the passing lanes out of those traps to create steals that oftentimes led to easy buckets for us.”
With the strong start he needed from his team, Allard will get back to work on a couple areas of their game as the Outlaws prepared to take on Laramie for their home opener Friday. The game finished after the deadline for this newspaper.
“We saw a ton of zone defense over the (last) weekend and even though we executed better on offense vs these zones as the weekend progressed, we have a lot of work to do in that department,” the coach said. “Shooting 9-45 from 3-point land didn’t really help us out either.
“I’m confident our shots will start dropping, but we need to get more aggressive in attacking these zones to create better looks.”
Following the home opener Friday, the Outlaws travel to Mountain View for an important game today.