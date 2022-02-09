For five Rawlins High School wrestlers, Thursday was the final time they wrestled under the spotlight in their home gym.
In front of their fans, friends and family, Braxton Steiner (120 pounds), Deigo Buckingham (126), Blayne Coleman (132), Julian Gonzales (160) and Garrett Parker (220) celebrated senior night with a dominant 49-28 win over the Class 3A Lander Valley Tigers.
For Coleman and Parker, who are the only seniors who have been on the Outlaws wrestling team all four years of high school, it was a successful night. Both picked up convincing wins.
Coleman wrestled up one weight class at 138 pounds against Lander’s No. 7-ranked Chad Snyder. Coleman won by major decision, 11-0, and earned his team four points. Coleman is ranked No. 2 in the state at 132 pounds.
Parker, who is the top-ranked 3A 220-pounder after a tournament win at the Ron Thon Memorial the previous weekend, wrestled Lander’s Derek Ingwerson. The score remained close after the first period, but Parker turned Ingwerson in the second period to clinch a pin and six team points.
Steiner, who moved to Rawlins from Utah with his family for his senior year of high school, also picked up a win. He was wrestling at 120 pounds and bested Kolby Heil by technical fall, 17-1.
Gonzales also got a senior night win with bonus points when he pinned Tres Pickerd and wrapped up another six team points for the Outlaws.
“It was a great team win,” said head coach Nate Lee. “We asked some kids to wrestle up so we could fill out our line up and everyone really stepped up where they were needed. We were happy to see our seniors get some well-deserved wins, too. We have a really great class this year and this win is dedicated to them.”
Lee also shared what Coleman and Parker have meant to the Rawlins wrestling program the last four years.
“I started coaching both Garrett and Blayne when I first moved to Rawlins. They were in sixth grade, and I also had them in class because I teach at the middle school. It’s been a lot of fun to watch them grow up, both as wrestlers and now as young men.
“They will both leave pretty big shoes to fill. Blayne has never questioned his coaches and has bought into moving this program in the right direction. Garrett is one of those kids you just wish you could duplicate over and over. We never have to worry about Garrett doing the right thing, on and off the mat.”
It wasn’t just the seniors who had a good night as the Outlaws overall picked up nine wins in the varsity dual to make it impossible for the Tigers to challenge the team score.
Sophomores Adrian Trujillo and Sage Lonn each picked up impressive pins to add 12 combined points to the team total.
The match of the night came at 152 pounds when RHS sophomore Ezra Archuleta matched up against Lander’s Gabe Harris. It was a match that featured two closely ranked wrestlers, Archuleta at No. 4 and Harris at No. 5.
There was plenty of action with offensive exchanges throughout all six minutes of competition. Archuleta came out the victor by a narrow 6-4 decision. Lee noted how impressed he was by his sophomore’s performance.
“We knew that Ezra would have one of the toughest, if not the toughest, match of the night and he came out ready,” Lee said. “Harris came out in the first period and fired off a lot of good shots, but Ezra kept his composure and scrambled to create scoring opportunities of his own. He had to wrestle hard every second of that match and he earned that win in a big way.”
Following the dual Thursday, the Outlaws had to prepare to host their annual home tournament: The Rumble in Rawlins.
Between Thursday night and Saturday morning, though, the Outlaws had a run of bad luck. Coming into the tournament they were down four varsity starters. Archuleta was also knocked out of the tournament with an injury suffered in the first match of the day.
“We were shorthanded on Saturday,” Lee said. “But the kids we had competing on Saturday had fun and wrestled well. We will have to regroup, get healthy and be ready to head into our postseason at full strength.”
The Outlaws wrestling season is quickly winding down. The team will travel to Wheatland on Thursday for duals with the host Bulldogs, Douglas and Newcastle. Then, all eyes will be on the regional wrestling tournament the following weekend. Home events are complete for the season and the Outlaws wrestling team will focus on the remaining few competitions on their schedule as they prepare for the state championships Feb. 25-26 in Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center.