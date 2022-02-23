With the regular season behind them, the Rawlins High School wrestlers traveled north to Newcastle for the Wyoming Class 3A East Regional wrestling tournament last weekend.
The tournament is not only a qualifier for state, but a wrestler’s place finish determines seeding in the state tournament. The higher a wrestler places, the better bracket position he or she has earned.
To say it was a good weekend for the team would be a bit of an understatement.
There were seven Outlaws finalists as of Friday afternoon heading into the final round. At the end of finals, five Outlaws were crowned champions and the team overall will take 14 qualifiers to the state tournament in Casper this weekend.
It was sophomore Adrian Trujillo at 106 pounds who got the momentum going for the Outlaws. He came into the tournament seeded No. 2 at his weight behind Douglas’ Tanner Johnson. In his first round match, Trujillo beat Worland’s Trey Wagner by a technical fall, 15-0. Next, he pinned Waylon Milnes in 1:42 to make the finals against Johnson.
Trujillo had wrestled Johnson a couple of times this season, losing both but narrowing the gap between them each match. In the finals Friday, Trujillo finally picked up the win he’s been working for against the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the state.
After the first period, the score was tied a 0. Johnson has his choice of position heading into the second period and took bottom. He escaped from Trujillo to go up 1-0 and then got a takedown to lead 3-0.
Trujillo kept the action moving though and, despite giving up the takedown, he quickly scrambled for a reversal and put Johnson on his back. With the score at 3-2 still in favor of Johnson, Trujillo held him on his back and secured a pin at the 2:30 mark.
Trujillo will enter the state tournament in the No. 2 position on the bracket and will wrestle Wheatled’s Waylon Milnes in the first round.
“Adrian’s performance was the highlight of the weekend,” head coach Nate Lee said. “He is beginning to trust his shape and he is on the constant attack.
“Adrian had lost to Johnson a few different times this year. Each time he wrestled him, Adrian closed the gap a little more. This time Adrian was able to bring the attack towards Johnson and it paid off.”
Next up for the Outlaws was freshman Brayden Torstenbo at 120 pounds. Torstenbo, who is ranked No. 2 in the state, came into the tournament as the top-seeded wrestler in the region.
In his first match he pinned Worland’s Creedon Newell in 3:02. Next, he pinned another Worland opponent, Wyatt Dickinson, in 1:42.
In the finals, it was yet another pin for Torstenbo, this time against Newcastle/Upton’s Jackson East in 3:28. Torstenbo will wrestle Douglas’ Edgar Sosa in the first round at state.
There were two Outlaws in the 126-pound bracket — Zachary Covolo, who was seeded No. 1, and Sage Lonn who was seeded No. 2. Both lived up to their seeding by pinning their way into the finals match against each other.
Covolo won the battle of Outlaws by a score of 17-2. He will wrestle Star Valley’s Jacob Byrd in the first round at state and Lonn will wrestle Green River’s Conner Todd.
It was yet another Outlaw in the finals at 132 pounds as senior Blayne Coleman, who is 34-5, pinned his way into the finals. He earned first-period pins against opponents from Torrington, Burns and Buffalo.
In the finals, he met a familiar opponent in Worland’s Ross Goncalves. Over the course of the season, Coleman and Goncalves have had close matches, but Coleman has won every time. This time was no different.
Coleman came away with the win, a 9-1 major decision. He is ranked No. 2 in the state and will wrestle Same Gregory of Lyman in his first match at state.
The Outlaws were represented in the finals at 170 pounds by junior Josh Smith. The junior won his bracket in convincing fashion.
He started his day with a pin over Ivan Diaz of Douglas in 3:51. Next was another Douglas opponent, Koby Case, who Smith piled up 18 points against as he secured an 18-3 tech fall. In the finals it would be a Worland opponent, Josh Rose, who toed the line against Smith.
Again, it was Smith’s offense that made it impossible for his opponent to keep the match close. He finished with a 10-1 major decision over the Warrior to clinch the regional title. Smith will open his state tournament against Ivan Diaz of Douglas.
“It was great to see Josh wrestling like himself again.” Lee said. “It is never easy to wrestle banged up, but Josh has been able to stay mentally tough and take care of business. Josh is focused on his goal of becoming a state champion and winning regionals put him in the best position to achieve that goal.”
On top of the five individual championships earned on Friday, the Outlaws will be represented by an additional nine qualifiers at the state tournament.
Senior Garrett Parker made it to the finals but was beaten by Newcastle/Upton’s Josh Womack by a narrow 2-1 margin.
There were two additional place winners for the Outlaws, sophomore Ezra Archuleta was fourth at 152 pounds and freshman Koale Medicine Bull also was fourth at 145 pounds.
Rawlins placed third as a team with 178.5 points, just three points behind Worland. Douglas ran away with the team title with 247 points. The third-place finish ties the Outlaws’ highest team finish at regionals in the last decade.
The 14 qualifiers also ties the most who have gone to state for the Outlaws in the last decade. The five individual champions and seven total finalists is the most in Lee’s seven-year tenure.
“I was pleased with the team’s performance this weekend. They are learning from past mistakes and developing into stronger wrestlers because of it,” Lee said. “Several of the guys found themselves in familiar positions and ended up coming out on top. We are excited about where the guys ended up in the brackets at state and they know what needs done this week in practice to prepare for the 1st round opponents.”
To top off a solid performance from his team, head coach Nate Lee was voted the 3A East Coach of the Year by his peers. The coaches from each team in the region cast their votes for who will be recognized, and this year it was Lee who was selected.
“Being named coach of the year means a lot to me, but it is also a huge indicator of the good that is going on with the program and the many people who are involved,” he said. “I have several assistant coaches who have been part of helping these young athletes meet their goals and get the most out of practice.
“There is also a core group of parents who have been supportive of the program and help make it possible to give their children an awesome experience with wrestling.”
The Outlaws wrestling team will cap off its season at the Ford Wyoming Center on Friday and Saturday at the WHSAA 3A State Championships.