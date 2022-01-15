For its first event back after the winter break, the Rawlins High School wrestling team traveled to Vernal, Utah, to compete in the Uintah Tournament of Champions. Considered one of the most competitive tournaments in the region, the Outlaws found themselves matched up against competitors from Utah, Colorado and Wyoming.
The bright spot for the varsity team was senior Garrett Parker earning a spot in the finals in the 220-pound weight class. In program history, Parker is the first Rawlins wrestler to make the finals of this prestigious tournament.
En route to the finals, Parker picked up wins against Cody Fisher of Delta (Utah), Judd Harvey of Meeker (Colorado) and Bowman Kap of Lone Pine High School (Utah).
The win over Kap in the semifinals put Parker into the finals against Angel Fuentes of Payson High School (Utah). In the championship match, the score remained close throughout nearly all 6 minutes of action.
Parker scored first with an escape in the second period to go up 1-0. Fuentes matched Parker’s escape with one of his own in the third period to tie the score at 1. With less than 10 seconds left, Fuentes was able to create action and take Parker down to go up 3-1.
There wasn’t enough time left on the clock for Parker to make a scoring move and he lost the match, placing second overall.
RHS coach Nate Lee said he was impressed with the senior’s performance.
“Parker was one of the bright spots on the weekend,” Lee said. “He was battling some sickness before Christmas and had dropped a couple matches to conference opponents. He absolutely bounced back this weekend with an appearance in the finals. The ‘Swamp Monster,’ as his team loving refers to him, is back.”
In addition to Parker’s impressive run, freshman Brayden Torstenbo had an encouraging weekend. He placed fourth in a competitive 120-pound bracket, losing only to highly seeded opponents.
“I was also really impressed with Brayden Torstenbo,” Lee said. “He was taking his lumps before the break and was frustrated with certain positions. He has been putting in the work and it definitely showed.”
Another bright spot for the Outlaws wrestling team was junior Brinely Green, who won the girls division at 130 pounds. In Utah, girls wrestling is a sanctioned high school sport and the tournament had a girls-only bracket for Green and other female wrestlers to compete in.
The 130-pounder from Rawlins pinned Addison Johnson of Juab, Utah, in her first match. Next, she bested Oakley Barney of Union (Utah) High School, again by fall, this time in just under 1 minute. The win over Barney put Green into the finals against Olivia Richmond of North Sanpete (Utah) High School.
Green dominated, winning by technical superiority 20-5.
“It was a great opportunity for Brinely to be able to compete against girls,” Lee said. “She doesn’t get very many opportunities in Wyoming to do that and is often matched up against boys who are just bigger and stronger.
“She’s a good wrestler and got to showcase that this weekend.”
The Outlaws, overall, had their best showing ever at the Uintah Tournament of Champions. In addition to the program’s first finalist and first girls tournament champion, there were four place winners who helped contribute to an overall ninth place finish of about 35 teams.
Lee was encouraged by how the Outlaws performed in Vernal.
“The biggest takeaway from the TOC is that our team is maturing as a whole,” he said. “My coaching staff and I were pleasantly surprised with how the wrestlers took care of the pre-match warm-ups, nutritional needs post-match, cheered each other on in matches and talked to one another about areas of improvement. That leadership isn’t something I have seen since I have been in Rawlins.”
The Outlaws will look to continue improving from a strong showing in the first event back after break. Lee said he and his staff will be working on improving in the top position and pushing to pick up more pins.
The Outlaws are back in action this weekend in Green River.