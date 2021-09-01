It’s a new season and a fresh start for the Rawlins High School football team.
Under the direction of head coach Clayton McSpadden, the Outlaws will look to rebuild and turn over a new leaf in 2021. McSpadden, who is in his fourth season leading the program, welcomed a couple new coaches to his staff and is optimistic.
At the close of last year’s season, coaches Jeremy Slack and Dave Greninger resigned and left two large holes to fill in the Outlaws coaching staff. New on the sidelines this season are Ryan Puckett and Vic Wilkerson. Colton Hilim and Jerome Krysl, who have been on McSpadden’s staff for the last couple of seasons, round out the coaching staff.
Puckett, who teaches at Rawlins Middle School, brings plenty of coaching experience to the table in addition to solid relationships he’s built with the younger players when he had them in the middle school building. He will head up the special teams unit.
“Obviously, the loss of Coach Slack and Coach Greninger was a big deal,” McSpadden said. “Ryan Puckett knows these kids and has a great rapport with them and will be a huge asset to the coaching staff.”
The name Vic Wilkerson might sound familiar to some, as he’s already solidified his Wyoming football legend status. He was the head coach at Campbell County High School for 13 years and led the Camels to two state championships. In all, he coached at Campbell County for 24 years and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table in Rawlins. Wilkerson has joined the Outlaws staff as the offensive coordinator. McSpadden, understandably, is thrilled.
“Coach Wilkerson might be one of the most kind-hearted and loving coaches in the world and his knowledge of the game is astronomical. He’s humble, but he really is a genius.”
Keeping with tradition, the Outlaws started two-a-day practices on Aug. 16. McSpadden’s goal was to shake out the summer cobwebs and immediately start focusing on conditioning. He also wanted to get a feel for where his athletes might fit on offense, defense and special teams. He had an idea, but it didn’t become clear until he had an opportunity to see everyone on the practice field.
Seniors Eli Kern and Jase Smith immediately emerged as team leaders and players who would see a considerable amount of playing time. Kern has been slotted for receiver and outside linebacker while Smith will play running back and linebacker.
“Eli and Jase both have a natural leadership quality, and I haven’t seen two guys ever who truly play every play as if it’s their last,” McSpadden said. “I’m more excited about their leadership than anything else they’ll bring to the team.”
Senior JC Ice has also caught the coaching staff’s attention.
“JC loves defense and he’s going to have to get over the fact that we’re going to need him to start loving offense, too,” McSpadden said. “He has matured beyond belief and has really stepped into the leadership role his brother (Colton) did in his senior season.”
With a handful of solid seniors leading the pack, the Outlaws are going to have to depend heavily on some of their younger players. Sophomore Charlie Fonseca will be asked to make an immediate impact as a safety, a role McSpadden wasn’t expecting him to be ready for as quickly as he has proven to be.
“That kid is unbelieve right now. He’s surprised us in a really big way. Right now, he could play anywhere. He has natural athletic ability and we could probably play him anywhere.”
The Outlaws will look to improve from a tough season in 2020 and one of McSpadden’s biggest priorities is to continue to establish a culture and keep his team’s standards high. The Outlaws head coach experienced some early successes when he first took the program and is aiming to get back to those and eventually surpass them.
Along the way this season he has noted a couple teams he’d be thrilled to pick up wins against: Douglas and Worland, both 3A east conference rivals.
“Every year I really like the coaching staff at Worland,” he said. “They have had our number the last couple years, so that would be the game that would be a turning point in our culture. They always get us in the fourth quarter, so we will need to put four good quarters together to beat them.
“And Douglas, of course. They always have 100 guys on the sideline, they have their culture established. If we can win that game, it’ll say a lot about our culture.”
The Outlaws opened the season with a “zero week” game against the 2A Wheatland Bulldogs on Friday night in Rawlins. On defense, the Outlaws looked solid in the first half and held the Bulldogs offense to a 12-0 lead heading into halftime. However, the team had a hard time finding its stride on offense and was unable to score as the Bulldogs tacked on 22 more unanswered points in the second half.
The final score was 36-0.
Catch the Outlaws in action again at 7 p.m. Thursday hosting against the Lyman Eagles.