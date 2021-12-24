A shorthanded Rawlins High School girls basketball team traveled to Sweetwater County for a Class 4A game against the Rock Springs Tigers on Saturday. Two starters unavailable for the game and the team couldn’t swing the score in the Outlaws’ favor, losing 60-24.
Head coach Katie Cline knew it would be a tough game without two starters, but was impressed with her younger players who stepped up to fill in the gaps.
“Our Lady Outlaws were down two starters in Rock Springs, but sure not down in heart and hustle,” she said. “This game was truly a great opportunity for our younger players to step up, and we saw them adjust to the speed and physicality which is only going to pay off when we see our 3A opponents.”
The Outlaws were down early in the first quarter, 17-5. They had a strong second quarter that allowed them to pull the game within 10 points heading into halftime down 26-16.
Cline noted that her team came out a little bit flat after the half and let the game get away. Despite the final score, Cline found some bright spots.
“We were able to get to the free throw line 20 times, which is a huge improvement since last weekend,” she said. “Our players are learning how to be more physical. If we can start capitalizing at the free throw line and finishing strong at the hoop we’ll be able to put some more points up on the board.”
The Rawlins High school girls basketball team is heading into winter break, but will come back after the New Year for their home opener. The team will host the annual Winter Classic on Jan. 7-8 in the Rawlins High School gymnasium.