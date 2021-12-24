The beginning of December also marked the countdown to the first week of competition for the Rawlins High School wrestling and boys and girls basketball teams. Along with the first scheduled competitions of the season came the first big snowstorm of the year, making travel interesting as all teams were on the road for Week One.
The boys basketball team drove north for the East/West Challenge hosted by Buffalo High School. The weather provided a unique challenge as it took more than five hours to arrive, making it difficult to get fully prepared for the team’s first opponent of the day: Pinedale.
Outlaws head coach Denver Allard said the game wasn’t exactly what he expected, but he was overall happy with the team’s performance.
“It took us over five hours with the roads to get to Buffalo,” he said. “That, and it being our first game, we came out in the first half and really struggled putting things together. We settled down and really put the game away in the third quarter, leading 64-33 at that point, which allowed us to rest our starters for the fourth quarter.”
The Outlaws went on to win the game 79-54. Senior Ashton Barto, who only played three quarters, was the points leader with 26. Senior Eli Kern was next with 18 points, also in three quarters.
Next in line for Rawlins was Tongue River. The Outlaws plucked the Eagles 56-34. Allard was expecting a lower scoring game as Tongue River is a great defensive team, he said.
“We knew Tongue River would be a tough opponent,” he said. “They are a great defensive team and have a nice balance of guards and bigs, including a 6-foot, 5-inch sophomore that gave opponents fits all weekend.”
The Outlaws didn’t have a bad defense showing themselves, though. In fact, they forced 28 turnovers and were led by Erick Martinez, who had an impressive nine steals, tying the school record for the most in a single game.
For their third and final game of the weekend, Rawlins played Powell. It was an evenly matched game, so much so that the teams found themselves tied at the end of regulation and had to go into overtime. The Outlaws were without Kern against Powell, as he had sustained an injury in the previous game that left him on the bench for the remainder of the tournament.
“Playing half the previous game versus Tongue River without Eli Kern and the whole game against Powell without him took a toll on us physically,” Allard noted. “Eli logs a lot of minutes and we had to call on several players to play more and longer minutes. We were pleased in how several kids stepped up and helped us pull out a tough win against a talented Powell team.”
Overtime proved to be interesting, as neither team scored for about 4 minutes. Senior Logan Maes hit a free throw with 2:38 left in overtime. Powell was forced to foul after a defensive effort from Rawlins took almost 2 minutes off the clock.
Senior JC drained a free throw and junior Dian Henson forced a turnover to keep the team’s momentum rolling. Senior Jarron Mascarenas also had an opportunity at the free throw line, where he made a pair of shots in the waning seconds of the game.
Powell managed to sink a 3-pointer at the buzzer, but a solid effort in overtime put the score in Rawlins’ favor, 49-48.
Girls basketball
Like the boys team, the Outlaws girls traveled north for the East/West Challenge, but they settled in at Lovell High School for the weekend.
The Lady Outlaws opened with a game against Lovell. Senior Jessie Jerome was the points leader in that game, scoring 12 points. Junior Britney Larson was just behind Jerome with 6 points.
The Lady Outlaws lost the game against the Bulldogs 48-26, but head coach Katie Cline said she saw plenty of positive notes from her team.
“Our first game in Lovell showed our team many things,” she said. “We were so amped up that we needed to slow down and take better care of the basketball.
“It’s a game I know our players wish we had back. Once we slowed down a bit, we ran our press-breaker and offense more effectively and adjusted to Lovell’s physicality better. This young team of ours is going to grow leaps and bounds and we can already see it.”
Following the game with Lovell was an experienced and well-prepared Pinedale team. Ryann Smith emerged as the points leader for Rawlins with 8, Larson was just behind her with 5.
Cline noted that Pinedale shot extremely well in the first half of the game, but her Outlaws were able to shut them down better in the second half after some important adjustments. Pinedale’s lead in the first half was too much to come back from, though, and the Wranglers came out on top 68-28.
For their final game of the day the Outlaws matched up against Tongue River. Smith had another great scoring game, putting up 14 points en route to an RHS 37-27 win over the Eagles.
“Our Lady Outlaws put together a solid first three quarters,” Cline said. “Our press was very effective and we were able to get more people involved and find the basket and shoot with confidence. It was great to see all of their hard work and effort pay off with a win.”
Late in the fourth quarter, the Outlaws’ Britney Larson went down with a scary head injury.
Cline said Eagles head coach Amanda Cummins called both teams together in a unified huddle while coaches and medical staff attended to Larson.
“Seeing two teams that were battling down the stretch put aside their differences and unite for our own player was such a powerful sight,” Cline said. “We are thankful for everyone that has reached out to check on her.”
RHS wrestling
The Rawlins High School wrestling team had travel challenges of its own ahead of its first competition of the season. After a seven-hour drive to Cheyenne, by way of Casper, the Outlaws were late for weigh-ins and nearly missed their first dual against Rock Springs High School.
The odds were in their favor, though, and they managed to get the wrestlers weighed in and a brief warm-up before toeing the line against the Tigers. Despite the challenging start to the day, the Outlaws showed up and shut down the Tigers 37-36.
The team faced Class 4A No. 4-ranked Cheyenne East and pulled out another exciting victory. The underdogs won in dramatic fashion by a score of 36-35 to move onto the final dual in their pool against Fort Collins High School. The Outlaws left no doubt, beating their Colorado opponent 48-24.
Three victories in pool wrestling put RHS into the championship bracket against the winners of the other two pools, Scottsbluff, Nebraska, and Douglas.
Douglas, ranked No. 2 in the state, beat the Outlaws 54-24. Scottsbluff also beat Rawlins 49-27. The team from Nebraska ultimately also beat Douglas 48-33 to win the tournament. Rawlins placed third overall.
The following day the team competed in individual brackets. The Outlaws didn’t crown any champions, but had five place winners and earned a respectable ninth place overall.
Head coach Nate Lee said he expects more from his team, but he’s realistic about the challenges they faced in Cheyenne.
“We had a tough bus ride and didn’t weigh in until a few hours after everyone else,” he said. “We were definitely tired and a little hungry on Day One. On Day Two we were competing against wrestlers from Colorado and Nebraska who have been practicing and competing a few weeks longer than we have.
“Our guys were also battling some sickness, so overall we had a lot stacked against us. I think we did OK, but have a lot more to offer than what we showed in Cheyenne.”