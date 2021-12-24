The Rawlins High School wrestling team traveled to the Big Horns for some quality Class 3A competition last weekend. The tournament, dubbed the Battle in the Bighorns, was hosted by Worland High School and gave the Outlaws exposure to a handful of 3A teams early in the season.
The tournament was a dual format, meaning the 14 varsity wrestlers from each school matched up in designated pools on Day One, then on Day Two the winners of each pool faced off to determine the top three teams in the tournament. Following the duals, the four wrestlers at each weight class with the best records wrestled to determine the “Best of the Best.”
The first dual of the day saw Rawlins match up with the host Worland Warriors. The Warriors are ranked sixth in the state according to wyowrestling.com and had the home gym advantage.
The Outlaws surprised the host team, beating them 39-33.
A big, first period pin from sophomore Sage Lonn over No. 2-ranked Ross Goncalves helped decide the final score. The Outlaws picked up six pin falls overall en route to the victory.
Next they faced 2A Lovell High School and picked up an easy 48-21 victory. The Outlaws won all but three matches and picked up an impressive 10 pin falls.
Following the Lovell dual, Rawlins faced Powell, again picking up a win. This time the Outlaws won 48-34. The team scored seven falls and set up the final dual of the day against Newcastle/Upton.
Again the Outlaws won decidedly, this time 54-30. The win left them undefeated and most of the Outlaw wrestlers also with undefeated records at the end of the first day. The dominating performance put them at the top of their pool and into the championship bracket for the next day.
To open up competition on Day Two, the Outlaws matched up against the No. 5-ranked Cody Broncs. The Outlaws beat the Broncs 52-24 to remain undefeated. The team continued to rack up pin falls as well, this time securing seven.
The next dual for Rawlins was against the No. 4-ranked Pinedale Wranglers. Pinedale proved to be too much for the Outlaws, winning most of matches to close out the dual 51-27. Notable wins for the Outlaws came from Zachary Covolo at 126 pounds, Blayne Coleman (145), Jordan Ridgeway (195) and Braxton Steiner (113).
The loss to Pinedale set Rawlins up to face Worland again for third place in the team competition. Again, the Outlaws delivered a strong performance and beat the host team 39-33. The win secured the Outlaws a third-place overall finish out of 15 teams.
Head coach Nate Lee was encouraged by his team’s performance.
“The best part of the weekend was the team supporting each other from the bench,” Lee said. “In most instances, we compete at individual tournaments where you lose that sense of team. It was exciting to see our wrestlers build off of one another and take that confidence into their own matches.”
That said, there is plenty to work on. The team is getting used to making weight and has been focusing on technique more than conditioning, which proved to be a challenge against teams that were in better shape. Lee and the team will have a week or so off for the winter break, but then will be right back to work after the holiday.
“I am excited to get back at it next week,” he said. “We are going to focus on getting in better cardiovascular shape. The beginning of the year has always been tough for us since we are emphasizing technique rather than conditioning.”
Following the completion of the team dual competition, the wrestlers with the best records at each weight were put into a small bracket to compete for the designation “Best of the Best.” The idea is that some strong wrestlers may not have matched up because their teams didn’t make it through the brackets.
The Outlaws qualified a number of wrestlers for the Best of the Best bracket: Adrian Trujillo (106), Braxton Steiner (113), Brayden Torstenbo (120), Covolo (126), Sage Lonn (132), Ezra Archuleta (152) and Josh Smith (160).
Covolo had to injury default as he had aggravated an injury sustained during football season. He had previously beaten all three other 126-pound wrestlers in the bracket.
The sole Outlaw to make it through the Best of the Best bracket was Archuleta, a sophomore. He beat Star Valley’s Cooper Burk by pin in his first match. He would have to match up with Newcastle/Upton’s Aidan Coberly again to win the bracket. Archuleta came through with a gutsy win to claim the title of Best of the Best at 152 pounds.
“Ezra’s win shows his commitment to getting better each match and learning from technical mistakes,” Lee said. “He had lost to that opponent on Friday night and knew he would probably have another shot at him on Saturday. He came out prepared and ended up avenging his loss.”
The Outlaws will be back on the mat Jan. 6 for their first home dual against Mountain View High School. Following that, the team will travel to Vernal, Utah, for the Tournament of Champions hosted by Uintah High School.